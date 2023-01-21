Georgia DIY home-building project yields five great product recommendations

DIY expert Chip Wade shared some of the lessons learned — and some key product ideas — in the process of building a house in Chatsworth, Georgia.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday, Jan. 21, Wade highlighted five of his favorite do-it-yourself products.

"Check out this cellular PVC tongue-in-groove board from VERSATEX called ‘canvas,’" he said, holding up a piece of the material.

Cellular PVC, Wade explained, does not need maintenance or painting, and has "no bugs, ever."

"Super easy to install, it has this wood-grain veneer on top," he said, adding that he installed the product throughout the inside and outside of his home.

"It's even great on porch ceilings," he said, noting that it comes in a variety of colors and profiles.

Next, Wade introduced the "EZ Level" cabinet levelers, which he said work much better than the traditional technique of using shims to ensure a level countertop.

The levelers can be installed on the bottom of cabinets in about 10 minutes, said Wade.

They can be adjusted "super, super easily" via screws in the front of the cabinet.

"Look at this. These come up and down after the cabinet's installed," he said. "It revolutionizes the precision of pro-level results."

Wade then turned to large-format tiles, something he said are "notoriously difficult and expensive" to install.

Normally, Wade explained, a leveling system can involve two or more pieces and steps to ensure that tiles are installed properly. The "Monster Clip," a one-piece leveling system, makes the tiling process much simpler, said Wade.

"Check out Monster Clip. This is a one-piece [leveling] system," he said, holding up the product. "You simply slide it under [the tile] and look at this: boom boom. Super flush, pro-level results."

Wade displayed the "Levrack" storage system, consisting of floating shelves installed on a beam.

After installing the tile, a person can just "knock" the Monster Clip "right off," said Wade.

Moving to the garage, Wade displayed the "Levrack" storage system, consisting of floating shelves installed on a beam.

The Levrack's shelving system has "up to two times more capacity than linear shelves," he said, showing how the shelves slide along the beam.

"You can customize it on their website with the 3D visualizer," said Wade.

Finally, Wade introduced the Aquor outdoor faucet, a self-winterizing outdoor faucet.

"Take off those foam covers to winterize your hose beds," he said.

The kit "comes with a really cool little insert — the water pressure holds it closed, normally."

After a hose attachment is removed, the faucet will "self-drain, self-winterize."

"Look how beautiful this looks," said Wade.

"Nice and beautiful."