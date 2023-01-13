Viral jar lid trick may have you ditching jar opener gadgets: How to do it

If you're struggling to open a jar on your own, TikTok users may have found a solution.

Paul Treyvaud, an Irish restaurant owner and multimedia lifestyle presenter of Treyvaud Travels and Treyvauds Kitchen, showed his followers how to remove a lid from a hard-to-open jar with a spoon, and the video has gone viral with others testing out the hack.

"People with arthritis, people that are elderly, people who don’t have strength in their hands, this is a huge tip for you," Treyvaud said at the start of his video, which was published on Dec. 20, 2022.

Treyvaud explained that a household spoon can be used to open a jar of any size when the utensil’s tip is placed under the lid, where a "groove" is built in and sits flush with the jar’s mouth.

"The reason why it’s so hard to open these jars is very, very simple, it’s because of the suction when they close it and that’s what’s making it hard," Treyvaud said in his video.

"Get a little teaspoon, a small spoon, go into one of the grooves…on the edge of the jar and underneath the lid, and listen," he added.

He demonstrated the spoon hack with a jar of pickles and showed the lid’s seal being released.

Treyvaud twisted the lid off with ease and urged viewers to share the video, so people can minimize waste and save money instead of buying jar-opening tools.

"I use that because of you and it’s fantastic!! Thank you so much for sharing," one TikTok user wrote to Treyvaud in the comments section on Jan. 7.

"2023 is going to be a good year, learned something on the first day," another user joked on New Year’s Day. "364 more tricks to learn."

Content creators on TikTok have tested Treyvaud’s hack on camera.

Dustin Hadley, the TikTok user behind the @That40yearguy account, which has more than 699,400 followers at the time of publication, tried the hack at home with a sauce jar on Jan. 10.

"You’re telling me for 40 years I had to get my wife to open a jar I could’ve been doing this," Hadley said in his 38-second video. "Ain’t no way."

Hadley used a teaspoon to lift the jar lid from where the groove is built in, and the lid popped off with ease.

"Don't show my girl this I still want to be useful lol," a TikTok user jokingly wrote on Thursday, Jan. 12.

"I'm wondering why people don't know that," another user commented. "I sometimes use [a] knife also instead of [a] spoon."

