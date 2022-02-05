'Fox and Friends Weekend' shares home improvement secrets as supply chain issues continue

If home improvement projects have been piling up around the house or apartment because of product delays caused by supply chain issues in the U.S., take heart.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Feb. 5, 2022, DIY expert Chip Wade shared ideas and products we can use and buy right now to spruce up our homes or apartments in time for spring.

Here are some key tips for moving forward.

Spruce up those walls without damage

Taking a hammer and nailing photos or art on the walls sounds pretty harmless, right?

Guess again.

Wade suggested using 3M Command Adjustables as a "simple" and worthy alternative to harming the walls. It's all "hook and loop," he said.

"You won't damage your walls. You can put them on almost any material," he added.

Plus, they have flexibility.

They're easy to remove without tools.

'Let's talk storage'

Wade is also master carpenter on HGTV’s "Curb Appeal: The Block." He said that for storage needs around the home, the RYOBI LINK Modular Storage System is worth a look.

The mobile pieces interlock and are waterproof.

Heavy-duty wall racks can help reduce clutter in the garage, "holding 75 pounds per [linear] foot," he said.

Kids' sports gear, rakes, shovels, and a whole lot more can go into these racks, said Wade.

He said the system offers versatility, portability, and accessibility.

The best part? "These are made right here in the U.S.A.," Wade said.

For bigger structural projects such as swing sets and decks, he suggested trying SPAX Screws (no more pre-drilling into wood). These work not just on wood, but on masonry, concrete, metal, even plastic.

Get lean and clean

Wade also suggested making cleaning a breeze with the VacuVorteX. The product attaches directly to a wet-dry vacuum cleaner's exhaust port. "It's going to save you time," he pointed out.

It reduces the noise of the wet-dry vacuum by a few decibels, the VacuVorteX website points out.

Upgrade the towel bar

Chilly after a bath or shower? Wade suggested upgrading the towel bar in the bathroom to a heat towel rack using Amba Products. The rack can hold a single luxury towel or two standard-sized towels.

Also, there are options for three or more towels for a warmer experience, he noted.

The "towel racks consume approximately the same amount of energy as a few light bulbs," the Amba website points out.

Wade even recommended using racks to warm kids' blankets to keep the little ones "nice and cozy" during chilly winter mornings. Also, some models can be plugged into a wall outlet.

Atlanta native Chip Wade represents several national brands as a spokesperson. He owns Wade Works Creative LLC, which offers services in residential and commercial design, plus architecture.

Many of the products he mentioned are available at big-box retailers and building outlets.

