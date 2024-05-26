Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Georgia alligator takes ride in police cruiser after driveway 'arrest': video

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
The Chatham County Police Department, located in Georgia, posted a video showing officers wrangling a wild gator that was found in a driveway near Savannah. (Chatham County Police Department)

A Georgia alligator was "arrested" and loaded into a police cruiser after making an unwelcome appearance in a resident's driveway, video shows.

The Chatham County Police Department released footage of the gator's "arrest" in a Facebook post on May 25. The incident took place near Savannah on Friday.

"When an unwelcome visitor showed up in this neighborhood Thursday evening, our Cpl. Blackledge and Cpl. Stapleton took action," the police said in the Facebook post. 

"Watch how they captured the gator, wrangled him into the back of a patrol car, and released it back into the wild."

Split image of gator being restrained and tape

Recently released bodycam footage shows officers wrangling and transporting a wayward alligator. (Chatham County Police Department via Storyful)

Bodycam footage shows officers tapping the gator's mouth and restraining the reptile before loading him into the back of a police car. The reptile was later shown being released into the wild.

Residents got a kick out of the video, with many residents writing amused comments.

"Did you read him his rights?" one person joked.

Gator taken into police car

Chatham County Police Department officials load the gator into a police cruiser. (Chatham County Police Department via Storyful)

"Poor gator. I too have also been in the back of one of those Explorers," another quipped.

Other locals commended the officers for showing bravery in wrangling the gator.

Gator being released into wild

The reptile was released into the wild after the "arrest" took place. (Chatham County Police Department via Storyful)

"Thank you once again. You folks wear many hats and you wear them well," one Facebook user wrote.

"Country boys gettin it done," another comment read.

The Chatham County Police Department told Fox News Digital that such alligator sightings are not uncommon in the area.

Officers holding gator

Locals commended the Georgia police officers for wrangling the gator. (Chatham County Police Department via Storyful)

"There have been several instances in the last few years where our officers have encountered an alligator, and returned it to the wild," the department said. "We’re proud of Corpoals Blackledge and Stapleton for working quickly and calmly to move this gator from a neighborhood and to the Ogeechee River where it belongs."

"It takes a lot of bravery to hold a gator and tape its mouth closed so it can be transported. But, the adrenaline really gets flowing when you untape a gator’s mouth and set it free," the statement added.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.