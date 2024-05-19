Alligator does 'death roll' while North Carolina cops wrangle him in: 'He's growling'

A North Carolina gator was filmed doing a "death roll" while law enforcement stubbornly wrangled him last week.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post about the incident on May 14. The reptile was spotted near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington after residents alerted law enforcement to the creature.

"Our deputies never know what they are going to be called to respond to!" the Facebook post began.

"Last evening, Deputies Branch, Sutton and Nichter responded to the base of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after receiving multiple calls about this big fella hanging out in the roadway," the post added. "Deputies safely removed the gator TWICE from Highway 17S entering Brunswick County."

Video shows a group of officers pulling the gator with a rope attached to his snout. The alligator dragged against the pavement and refused to budge.

"It's all fun and games…" one officer is heard saying.

"He's gonna death roll," another one said before the gator flipped on its back and rolled over on his stomach. Gators usually death roll as a fighting tactic when they've caught prey.

"He's growling, too, now," an officer observed. The rest of the video shows the gator resisting the officers.

'Thankfully, the alligator was saved from traffic on the highway and those traveling the highway were saved from the gator!" the Facebook post concluded. Thank you deputies for bravely wrangling that big alligator!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.