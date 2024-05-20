Alligator roams around Florida Air Force base, sparking amusement

A large alligator was released into the wild after he showed up unexpectedly at a U.S. Air Force base earlier this month.

MacDill Air Force Base, located in Tampa, announced the release on Facebook on May 16. The gator was transferred from the base to Gatorama, an alligator sanctuary, in Palmdale.

"Our 12 ft 3 in scaly friend was safely released at Gatorama and has already made some friends in his new home," the post read. "They renamed him 'MacDill' to pay homage to his origins."

Video posted by the base shows the colossal reptile crawling off a vehicle and swimming into the water, before disappearing entirely.

ALLIGATOR DOES 'DEATH ROLL' WHILE NORTH CAROLINA COPS WRANGLE HIM IN: 'HE'S GROWLING'

The gator became a local celebrity after a May 15 Facebook post by MacDill AFB, which showed the massive creature sitting outside the base's buildings.

"Airman Ally Gator has returned to duty this evening," the base joked. "Airman Gator will be in charge of MacDill’s complaint department and is ready to book your appointment below. Please list a date and time below that you would like to register your complaint."

"Just kidding, this big guy was spotted near the Med Group this evening," officials added.

The post attracted nearly 2,500 reactions. More than 250 Facebook users left comments, with many joining in on the fun.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR 'STOLEN' IN GEORGIA, PROMPTING FRANTIC CRIES FROM OWNER AND SOCIAL MEDIA FANS

"Who wants to tell him that he is out of regs?" one user commented.

"Can I pet that dog?" another joked.

Residents also identified the gator as Elvis, an alligator that reportedly shows up on the base regularly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Hope they didn’t remove him. He’s lived a long time and deserves to live out his life," a user wrote.

"I always see Elvis on the golf course. He’s traveled a heck of a long way to get to the hospital area. Wow," another resident said.

Alligators are not unusual at MacDill AFB. In April, a video emerged of authorities wrangling a gator that appeared on the tarmac – it is unclear if that alligator was the same one as the reptile who was recently released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to MacDill AFB for a comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.