LIFESTYLE

Alligator roams around Florida Air Force base, sparking amusement

MacDill Air Force Base has had run-ins with Florida gators in the past

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Alligator does death roll while North Carolina cops wrangle him in: 'He's growling' Video

Alligator does death roll while North Carolina cops wrangle him in: 'He's growling'

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office recently posted a Facebook video of its officers wrangling a large alligator on the side of a highway. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

A large alligator was released into the wild after he showed up unexpectedly at a U.S. Air Force base earlier this month.

MacDill Air Force Base, located in Tampa, announced the release on Facebook on May 16. The gator was transferred from the base to Gatorama, an alligator sanctuary, in Palmdale.

"Our 12 ft 3 in scaly friend was safely released at Gatorama and has already made some friends in his new home," the post read. "They renamed him 'MacDill' to pay homage to his origins."

Video posted by the base shows the colossal reptile crawling off a vehicle and swimming into the water, before disappearing entirely.

ALLIGATOR DOES 'DEATH ROLL' WHILE NORTH CAROLINA COPS WRANGLE HIM IN: 'HE'S GROWLING'

Split image of AFB planes and alligator

The alligator was spotted at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, last week. (MacDill Air Force Base via Facebook)

The gator became a local celebrity after a May 15 Facebook post by MacDill AFB, which showed the massive creature sitting outside the base's buildings.

"Airman Ally Gator has returned to duty this evening," the base joked. "Airman Gator will be in charge of MacDill’s complaint department and is ready to book your appointment below. Please list a date and time below that you would like to register your complaint."

"Just kidding, this big guy was spotted near the Med Group this evening," officials added.

The post attracted nearly 2,500 reactions. More than 250 Facebook users left comments, with many joining in on the fun.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR 'STOLEN' IN GEORGIA, PROMPTING FRANTIC CRIES FROM OWNER AND SOCIAL MEDIA FANS

Split image of gator in water and AFB exteriors

MacDill Air Force Base joked that the alligator was a new airman. (MacDill Air Force Base via Facebook)

"Who wants to tell him that he is out of regs?" one user commented.

"Can I pet that dog?" another joked.

Residents also identified the gator as Elvis, an alligator that reportedly shows up on the base regularly.

Split image of alligator

The alligator disappeared underwater after being released at the sanctuary. (MacDill Air Force Base via Facebook)

"Hope they didn’t remove him. He’s lived a long time and deserves to live out his life," a user wrote.

"I always see Elvis on the golf course. He’s traveled a heck of a long way to get to the hospital area. Wow," another resident said.

Alligator walking into water

MacDill Air Force Base officials found a 12-foot alligator sitting on its base last week. (MacDill Air Force Base via Facebook)

Alligators are not unusual at MacDill AFB. In April, a video emerged of authorities wrangling a gator that appeared on the tarmac – it is unclear if that alligator was the same one as the reptile who was recently released.

Fox News Digital reached out to MacDill AFB for a comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.