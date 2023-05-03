Four sisters are pregnant at the same time, due within six months of each other

One family is getting not one, not two, not three — but four new additions this year.

Four sisters in Scotland are pregnant at the same time, and are all set to give birth within a few months of each other.

Mom of one Kerry-Anne Tomson, 41; mom of one Jay Goodwillie, 35; first-time mom Kayleigh Stewart, 29; and mom of one Amy Goodwillie, 24, are all pregnant with children, as SWNS reported.

By the time the four sisters deliver their new babies, the number of young children in their family will double from four to eight.

With extended family involved, their Christmas celebration later in 2023 will include 22 people, according to SWNS.

The family will also welcome two baby boys for the first time — as all the other grandchildren are girls.

The due dates of the sisters are May, August and October 2023.

Stewart, the 29-year-old soon-to-be mom, told SWNS that having children so close together will be special for their family.

"I’m still quite shocked … I have loved being an aunt and want to be a really active mom," she told SWNS.

"We have always been a close family … we live quite close by," she also said.

Stewart said the family’s proximity to each other will allow for good day care, as well.

"Our mom is so excited," she said.

"She is going to be everyone’s birthing partner."

The sisters are close and spend time together often.

They say they know how unlikely it is for them all to be pregnant at the same time — but that the human body works in strange ways.

"It’s been good being able to say, ‘Do you feel this?' especially to Jay, as she is at the same stage," Stewart said to SWNS.

The sisters are looking forward to having their children grow up at the same time, saying that going to school together will surely help the kids become great friends.

The family is made up of six sisters in total, plus the women's parents and four grandchildren already, noted STV News in Scotland.