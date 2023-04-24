Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi mother of rare quintuplets reveals first photos of her babies as they 'reach new milestones'

The Ladner family of Purvis, Mississippi, shares first photo of quintuplet babies being held all together

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
After the birth of her quintuplets, a mother from Mississippi is now sharing adorable images of her five little ones along with a health update.

Haylee and Shawn Ladner of Purvis, Mississippi, have been visiting their five children in the University of Mississippi Medical Center's NICU since Haylee Ladner gave birth via cesarean section on Feb. 16, 2023.

Her pregnancy was considered a rarity, not just because of the number of babies, but because of how she carried them.

MISSISSIPPI COUPLE WELCOMES 'RARE' QUINTUPLETS AFTER INFERTILITY BATTLE: 'THE BIGGEST BLESSING'

There were two gestational sacs — with four of the five babies being identical multiples.

ladners with quintuplets

Haylee and Shawn Ladner are sharing an update on their five little ones since their birth, via caesarian section, on Feb. 16, 2023.  (Haylee Ladner)

"She had a quintuplet pregnancy with four identical females. Reports of spontaneous quintuplets vary but are about 1 in 60 million," Dr. Rachael Morris, associate professor of maternal fetal medicine at University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), stated during a press conference. 

The Ladner family grew very quickly from a family of two to a family of seven with four girls and one boy — Adalyn Elizabeth, Magnolia Mae, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Jake Eaton. 

In March, the Ladners shared the story of their babies' births with Fox News Digital, but only recently did the couple reveal photos of the quintuplets.

TEXAS COUPLE WHO DONATED FROZEN EMBRYOS 20 YEARS AGO MEETS BIOLOGICAL TEEN TRIPLETS

  • Adalyn update
    Image 1 of 5

    Haylee Ladner has shared an updated picture of Adalyn, who was 2 pounds, 2 ounces at birth. (Haylee Ladner)

  • Everleigh update
    Image 2 of 5

    This is an updated picture of Everleigh, who was 2 pounds, 0.8 ounces at birth. (Haylee Ladner)

  • Jake update
    Image 3 of 5

    The Ladner's only little boy, Jake, who was 2 pounds, 5 ounces at birth, is seen with a pacifier and baby rattle. (Haylee Ladner )

  • Magnolia
    Image 4 of 5

    Magnolia was born weighing 2 pounds, 2 ounces at birth, like her sister Adalyn. (Haylee Ladner)

  • Malley Kate
    Image 5 of 5

    Malley Kate was the smallest at birth, weighing 1 pound, 11 ounces. (Haylee Ladner)

Upon birth, four out of the five babies were just over two pounds, and now they have all surpassed five pounds, Haylee Ladner told Fox News Digital.

"All of the babies are on bottles and are progressing with their feedings," she said.

quintuplet split

On the left, Haylee and Shawn Ladner hold their quintuplets. On the right, the babies are pictured all together at the University Mississippi Medical Center's NICU. (Haylee Ladner)

They have all been transferred out of their incubators are now in cribs, Ladner added.

Out of the five babies, four of them have been taken off respiratory support.

KANSAS NONPROFIT PROVIDES 'KEEPSAKE SETS' TO HONOR 'ANGEL' BABIES: FAMILY GRIEF 'MATTERS'

Haylee and Shawn Ladner are still spending their time at the University Mississippi Medical Center's NICU, but are very close to taking their newfound family of seven home. 

Ladner quintuplets

[From left to right]: Adalyn, Everleigh, Jake, Malley Kate and Magnolia are all improving every day and have even surpassed 5 pounds. The Ladners are looking forward to making their home a family of seven. (Haylee Ladner)

"I love getting to watch at they reach new milestones," Haylee Ladner commented.

"It is truly a blessing."

