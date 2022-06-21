Expand / Collapse search
14 NICU nurses pregnant at the same time at Missouri hospital

Pregnant nurses at the Saint Luke's East Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, expect to welcome a total of 14 babies by December

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
There’s a "baby boom" happening at one hospital in Missouri.

Fourteen neonatal nurses who work in the NICU and Labor & Delivery department of Saint Luke's East Hospital in Kansas City, are pregnant at the same time.

Caitlin Hall, a registered nurse within the labor and delivery unit, was the first of the group to give birth. She welcomed her newborn daughter, Hunter, on June 3.

From left to right: Mariah Lockler, Caitlin Hall, Shannon Diffey, Elizabeth Puett, Lindsey Mallinson, Allison Landes, Shamille Mack (pictured in a black and white photo held by Landes), Sierra Fischer, Elizabeth Spicher, Ellie Kongs, Melissa Burgess, Danielle Best, Dr. Susie Ezell and Stephanie Lynch.

From left to right: Mariah Lockler, Caitlin Hall, Shannon Diffey, Elizabeth Puett, Lindsey Mallinson, Allison Landes, Shamille Mack (pictured in a black and white photo held by Landes), Sierra Fischer, Elizabeth Spicher, Ellie Kongs, Melissa Burgess, Danielle Best, Dr. Susie Ezell and Stephanie Lynch. (Saint Luke's East Hospital)

"I thought I was the only one that was trying to get pregnant," Hall told Fox News Digital.

"It was my first pregnancy, so I was trying to keep quiet until about 12 weeks, but other people started announcing, so I told everyone as well," Hall said. "Then, it was about every two weeks, someone else would announce, ‘I’m pregnant.’" 

  • Pregnant nurses at Saint Luke's East Hospital hold 'It's a girl' balloons
    Image 1 of 2

    More than a dozen neonatal nurses who work in the NICU and Labor &amp; Delivery department of Saint Luke's East Hospital in Kansas City are pregnant at the same time. (Saint Luke's East Hospital)

  • Pregnant nurses at Saint Luke's East Hospital hold 'It's a boy' balloons
    Image 2 of 2

    The neonatal nurses at Saint Luke's East Hospital have due dates that range from May to December. (Saint Luke's East Hospital)

Hall said she can sympathize more with other mothers now that she’s given birth, and suspects that she’ll be able to comfort her patients in ways she couldn’t have before.

The hospital is now awaiting the 13 other babies who will be welcomed into the Saint Luke's family. There's a mix of boys and girls on the way, with some moms opting to be surprised by learning the sex of their baby upon arrival.

Combined, the due dates for the nurses are spread out all through December. 

"We can't wait to spoil these moms and babies just like we do with every special delivery at Saint Luke's," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post, on June 8.

Saint Luke's East Hospital issued a statement on Facebook saying, 'We can't wait to spoil these moms and babies just like we do with every special delivery at Saint Luke's.'

Saint Luke's East Hospital issued a statement on Facebook saying, 'We can't wait to spoil these moms and babies just like we do with every special delivery at Saint Luke's.' (Saint Luke's East Hospital)

Ellie Kongs, a registered nurse within Saint Luke’s NICU, told Fox News Digital that she’s excited she gets to share this special moment with her team. She’s due to give birth in late October.

"We have such a different perspective [on pregnancies] as OB nurses, so to be able to experience this all together has been such a relief but also really exciting to go through this season together," Kongs said.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

