14 NICU nurses pregnant at the same time at Missouri hospital

There’s a "baby boom" happening at one hospital in Missouri.

Fourteen neonatal nurses who work in the NICU and Labor & Delivery department of Saint Luke's East Hospital in Kansas City, are pregnant at the same time.

Caitlin Hall, a registered nurse within the labor and delivery unit, was the first of the group to give birth. She welcomed her newborn daughter, Hunter, on June 3.

"I thought I was the only one that was trying to get pregnant," Hall told Fox News Digital.

"It was my first pregnancy, so I was trying to keep quiet until about 12 weeks, but other people started announcing, so I told everyone as well," Hall said. "Then, it was about every two weeks, someone else would announce, ‘I’m pregnant.’"

Hall said she can sympathize more with other mothers now that she’s given birth, and suspects that she’ll be able to comfort her patients in ways she couldn’t have before.

The hospital is now awaiting the 13 other babies who will be welcomed into the Saint Luke's family. There's a mix of boys and girls on the way, with some moms opting to be surprised by learning the sex of their baby upon arrival.

Combined, the due dates for the nurses are spread out all through December.

"We can't wait to spoil these moms and babies just like we do with every special delivery at Saint Luke's," the hospital wrote in a Facebook post, on June 8.

Ellie Kongs, a registered nurse within Saint Luke’s NICU, told Fox News Digital that she’s excited she gets to share this special moment with her team. She’s due to give birth in late October.

"We have such a different perspective [on pregnancies] as OB nurses, so to be able to experience this all together has been such a relief but also really exciting to go through this season together," Kongs said.