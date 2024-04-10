Florida bride goes viral on TikTok after she grabs the wrong groom on her wedding day

One newly married couple had the time of their lives at their wedding in early March.

The celebration was actually so much fun that the bride, Mrs. Aubrey Day could not wait to run off to start her new life with her husband – only she grabbed the wrong guy during the exit.

In a now viral video posted to TikTok, Day is seen running and cheering through a crowd of guests dragging a man in a suit by his wrist behind her.

10 WEDDING SUPERSTITIONS THAT DATE BACK DECADES BUT ARE STILL PREVALENT TODAY

"We were having fun and dancing. I think that video kind of describes that," Day told Fox News Digital. Day and her other half live in Jacksonville, Florida. "We had so much fun that I ran out with another person."

Cheers followed the bride for a little while, until they ceased completely and someone yelled out, "Wait, you got the wrong dude."

"He was just in the crowd," Day said of the wedding guest, JT. "Our sparklers were canceled because it was sprinkling. We were jumping around having so much fun, and I was thinking, in that moment, that we had to run. I thought I grabbed my husband’s hand."

The bride turned to the man she was hand-in-hand with and hysterically laughed off the gaffe with JT and the crowd.

CREATIVE BRIDESMAID PROPOSALS TO POP THE QUESTION TO YOUR BRIDAL PARTY

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

"I think he just thought it was the funniest mistake ever," Day said of JT, the stand in groom. JT is a coworker of the groom, Brandon, and now, Day says the entire office is getting a kick out of the mix-up.

"We met back up with JT, and we were just dying laughing," Day said. "I asked him, ‘Why did you go along with it?’ and he was just laughing, and he was like ‘You just grabbed my hand and kept dragging me and I thought it would make a great story.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The celebration at Crosswater Hall at Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, FL, was unique to the couple’s favorite things.

"We had a DJ and a saxophone player, espresso martinis, pizza for dinner and ice cream for dessert," Day said.

The video, which has garnered nearly 600,000 views, cuts to Day gleefully running back up the stairs to find her true groom. Day said Brandon was still dancing to the saxophone and completely unaware of the silliness on the steps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The evening ended with the real newlyweds laughing and riding off in a golf cart. The pair is working on home projects for now, but hope to visit St. Lucia in the summer for a honeymoon.