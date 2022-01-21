Winter cocktail treat: Espresso martini with bourbon ice cream

Coffee, bourbon and ice cream - need we say more?

Impress your guests with this Bourbon-Caramel Affogato – a fancy-sounding cocktail that couldn't be easier to make. This drink is a favorite apres-ski treat at the Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, and if you're feeling extra cozy, serve it in front of a roaring fire just like they do at the resort.

"Served with homemade Bourbon-Caramel ice cream and Frangelico poured over espresso, this soul-warming, mountain spin on this Italian classic is not to be missed," the Montage told Fox News.

Here's how to make your own:

Ingredients:

1.5oz Frangelico

1oz espresso

1 medium scoop Bourbon caramel ice cream

Caramel sauce

Method:

In a chilled martini glass, stripe the inside with caramel sauce.

Add medium scoop of Bourbon caramel ice cream.

Pour over the espresso and Frangelico.