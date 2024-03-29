10 wedding superstitions that date back decades but are still prevalent today

A wedding day is a magical event full of love, traditions and sometimes superstitions.

Every wedding is unique to the couple who is celebrating.

Some weddings tend to be more traditional, while others take a more modern approach.

Many weddings do a little bit of both.

There are many different superstitions that are said to bring luck, both good and bad, to a couple. Here are just a few.

1. Rain on the wedding day

One of the most popular wedding superstitions is that rain on a wedding day brings good luck.

Less than ideal weather could strike at any time, so if you do see raindrops on your big day, this superstition is one worth believing.

On the brighter side of a rainy wedding, the showers do make for beautiful, romantic photos. While it may not seem ideal at the time, saying "I do" in a rainy setting is a unique memory you won’t forget.

2. History of the veil

Many brides wear beautiful veils as part of their wedding attire, but brides used to wear them with protection as the purpose.

This originated with the ancient Greeks and Romans, who believed a veil protected a bride from evil spirits.

3. ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue’

A popular superstition is that a bride must wear "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue" on her wedding day.

Each of these things serves a very specific purpose.

Something old represents the past, while something new represents the future. It’s believed that when a bride wears something borrowed from a married woman, the luck of her marriage will be transferred.

Something blue represents "fidelity and love’s purity," according to the Brides website.

The last part of the rhyme that is often forgotten is a sixpence in your shoe. Historically, the father of the bride would put a sixpence in his daughter’s shoe as a sign of good luck and prosperity, according to Brides.com. Today, if a couple believes in this superstition, they often go with a penny instead.

4. Bouquet toss

One common tradition at weddings today is the bouquet toss.

At a wedding reception, the single ladies will all stand together, while the bride tosses her bouquet in their direction.

The lucky lady who catches the bouquet is said to be the next to marry.

The bouquet toss is quite a competition at some weddings. Be careful, or you might catch an elbow in the eye.

5. Most popular day to get married is also the most unlucky

Saturday is the most popular day of the week to get married, and it’s not hard to guess why.

As far as scheduling goes, many people have Saturdays and Sundays off from work, so a Saturday wedding doesn’t require them to take time off, and they can enjoy the following day off too.

That said, a wedding superstition is that Saturdays are actually the worst day to get married.

This superstition originates from an old Celtic poem.

"Monday for abundance, Tuesday for wellness, Wednesday is the greatest day of all, Thursday for the losses, Friday for wedding crosses, and Saturday for no luck at all."

6. Don’t fear the spider

If you see a spider on your wedding dress, don’t be afraid.

This is actually thought to be a sign of good luck, according to an old English tradition.

7. Bad luck to see a bride

For many years, it has been thought as bad luck for a groom to see his bride before the ceremony.

The tradition of the couple not seeing each other before the ceremony is one that has evolved in more modern times.

Many couples still choose to stick with this tradition and wait until the ceremony to see each other for the first time. Others have opted for the more modern first look. With a first look, a bride and groom meet at a designated place before the ceremony to see each other for the very first time.

Sometimes, the bride and groom will share their vows privately with each other at this moment.

Both of these ways are still popular at weddings today.

8. Knives as a wedding gift

Items for the house are a common gift on wedding registries, but if you are a superstitious bride, maybe refrain from putting knives on the list.

Ancient legend suggests that knives symbolize breaking a relationship. So, maybe ask for pots and pans instead.

9. The more tears, the better

There are typically a lot of tears shed at a wedding.

But don’t worry, tears are a good thing. The superstition is that a bride crying at her wedding means all her tears have been shed and a happy marriage lies ahead.

So, don’t be afraid to shed a few tears throughout the day, so long as it doesn’t ruin your makeup, of course.

10. Dropping your maiden name too soon

Soon-to-be brides are often excited about taking their future husband's name and may start using it before the wedding day.

It is a superstition that using your future spouse's last name too soon will prevent the wedding from happening.

