Creative bridesmaid proposals to pop the question to your bridal party

You're engaged and the planning has begun. Before you dive too deeply into organizing the details of your wedding day, you'll want to consider the people you will have standing by your side.

Maybe you already know the friends or loved ones who have supported you and your partner the most, so much so that you want them in your bridal party.

Asking a friend or family member to be a bridesmaid has become quite a proposal in itself.

Whether you're set on the individuals or still mulling it over, take the time to choose your bridesmaids carefully, as sometimes friendships aren't lifelong.

In addition, you'll need to consider your maid of honor or matron of honor, how many of each you'll have and whom you're choosing. Often, brides struggle to pick just one.

Once you've narrowed down your bridesmaids, it's time to pop the question. If you prefer to keep things simple, feel free to directly ask them to be in your wedding.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this, even if some brides ask through gifts. If you hope to add a unique opportunity to your question, use this guide for inspiration.

These ideas can stand alone or act as a combination.

1. The bridesmaid proposal gift box (or bag)

One of the most popular ways of asking someone to be a bridesmaid is with a gift box, bag or tote.

Your choices of gifts to fill the boxes or bags are endless because this method is extremely customizable. The idea is that you fill a box with a few different items related to your wedding. On or inside the box, you can write, "Will you be my bridesmaid?" or "will you be my maid of honor?" You can also include a card inside.

If you've already chosen the color scheme for your wedding, include items with that color inside. You can also select a variety of colors for each person or go crazy and make it random.

Items to include could be personalized water bottles or wine glasses, customized jewelry, apparel like T-shirts, candles, mini champagne or wine bottles, candy, hair accessories, makeup, nail polish, etc. The options are truly endless, but you should choose what suits your wedding and your personality most.

2. A beautiful bouquet

Asking a bridesmaid to be in your wedding with a floral bouquet is an uncommon idea. Choose between flowers you like or flowers each person likes. Choosing the flowers you intend on using at your wedding is also a special idea. This will give your bridesmaid a hint at what is to come.

Show up on your bridesmaid's doorstep with a bouquet of flowers and a note attached to the stems or around the paper or vase. For those bridesmaids that are further away, arrange the shipment of your bouquet yourself or go through a flower delivery service.

For an even more personalized touch, order a newspaper flower bouquet wrap off Etsy. Customize the title to read, "Will you be my bridesmaid?" and add pictures of you and the bridesmaid to your paper.

3. A personalized card

Personalized cards are a simple yet sentimental way to ask someone to be your bridesmaid. These can be handwritten or made online.

If you already own customized stationary for your wedding invites, like a personalized wax seal, add it to your envelope. The little touches are really what makes an entire wedding special.

4. A pre-bachelorette party

Ask each bridesmaid separately or all together. Consider busy schedules and the complexity of getting everyone together. Make sure to plan in advance if you intend to ask them together. Also, be prepared to have a backup plan in the event that one or more people can't make it.

Get everyone together for a nice dinner, brunch or breakfast, cocktails, movie or game night and ask them in a fun, creative way.

5. Personalized jewelry

Something to consider when purchasing items for your bridesmaid gift is whether they'll be used later on. For example, a shirt that reads "Will you be my bridesmaid?" can be cute, but it may never be worn again, which is a waste of money.

Jewelry is a great gift because they can wear it on the wedding day and after your special day. Matching earrings, a necklace or a bracelet with initials, birthstones, etc., will likely be worn by your bridesmaids many times after you're married.

6. A customized bottle of champagne

Nothing marks a celebration quite like sparkling champagne. Pop the question with a bottle customized for each bridesmaid. Include their name, the question or their favorite color or your wedding theme.

7. Robes to wear during wedding prep

Robes are go-to attire for the morning of a wedding day. While each bridesmaid spends time going through hair and makeup, they will need to avoid smearing makeup or ruining hair by pulling clothes over their head.

Customized robes with names on the back or robes that match the color of the bridesmaids' dresses are both practical and double as a photo opportunity for the day of the big event.

They are also gifts that can be used later.

8. A makeup bag with emergency day-of items

Several websites offer customized makeup bags available for purchase. Print each bridesmaid's first name or "bridesmaid" on them.

Then, fill it with items that might be helpful on the day of the wedding. A nail file/clippers, mini hairbrush, bobby pins, scrunchies and travel-sized deodorant are just a few options.

Or include a small, travel-sized container of perfume.

You can gift the same scent to everyone, so that scent will become reminiscent of your wedding day.