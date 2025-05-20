Flight passengers call out 'nasty cologne' wearer, plus astronaut makes burger in space

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

COMMON 'SCENTS': A flight passenger's complaint about "nasty cologne" on board sparked a Reddit debate about the impact of strong smells in confined spaces.

SPACE CHEF: An astronaut has made a burger in space. NASA's Jonny Kim managed to concoct a decent version of the earthly favorite while at the International Space Station.

FOWL PLAY: An influencer's rotisserie chicken carry-on became a viral sensation. Her TSA encounter and TikTok fame highlight the quirky travel snack choice.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

SUMMER WEAR – Amazon Haul has all the clothes you need to gear up for summer. Find swimsuits, shorts, vintage-style t-shirts and more. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION