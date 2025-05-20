Flight passengers call out 'nasty cologne' wearer, plus astronaut makes burger in space

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
COMMON 'SCENTS': A flight passenger's complaint about "nasty cologne" on board sparked a Reddit debate about the impact of strong smells in confined spaces.
SPACE CHEF: An astronaut has made a burger in space. NASA's Jonny Kim managed to concoct a decent version of the earthly favorite while at the International Space Station.
FOWL PLAY: An influencer's rotisserie chicken carry-on became a viral sensation. Her TSA encounter and TikTok fame highlight the quirky travel snack choice.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
