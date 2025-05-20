Expand / Collapse search
Flight passengers call out 'nasty cologne' wearer, plus astronaut makes burger in space

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
flight passenger spraying on plane

A flight attendant sprays air freshener in a cabin on a plane. (iStock)

Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

COMMON 'SCENTS': A flight passenger's complaint about "nasty cologne" on board sparked a Reddit debate about the impact of strong smells in confined spaces.

SPACE CHEF: An astronaut has made a burger in space. NASA's Jonny Kim managed to concoct a decent version of the earthly favorite while at the International Space Station.

FOWL PLAY: An influencer's rotisserie chicken carry-on became a viral sensation. Her TSA encounter and TikTok fame highlight the quirky travel snack choice.

A flight passenger eats a rotisserie chicken on a plane in side-by-side screen shots from a TikTok video.

Chloe Gray eats the rotisserie chicken she brought onto a plane as her carry-on item. (Jam Press/Chloe Gray)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

Amazon Haul has all the clothes you need to gear up for summer. Find swimsuits, shorts, vintage-style t-shirts and more.

Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings.

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.