Fitness expert shares 5 yoga and Pilates exercises to help release stress from your body

With Mental Health Awareness Month recognized in May, a fitness expert is sharing the best ways to reduce stress.

Kristina Rudzinskaya is a California-based certified Pilates instructor and founder of Etalon, a posture bra brand.

Rudzinskaya has multiple certifications in Pilates and proper body form — and shared with Fox News Digital the best poses for those looking to relieve stress at this time of year (or any time).

YOGA RETREATS IN THE UNITED STATES AND AROUND THE WORLD FOR THE ULTIMATE UNWIND

"Next time you feel stressed, remember to stand tall, breathe deeply and let Pilates work its magic on both body and mind," she said.

Rudzinskaya connected good posture with releasing stress — and said aligning "our bodies properly during Pilates practice [can help] activate deep, stabilizing muscles, release tension and improve circulation."

Try these simple poses at home for stress relief.

1. Child’s pose

One of the top recommended poses to help with relieving stress is the child’s pose.

"This classic post stretches and lengthens your spine, glutes and hamstrings — and is a great position to meditate," she said.

IMPROVE YOUR SLEEP BY OPTIMIZING 6 BIOMARKERS: ‘INTEGRAL TO HEALTH’

The position allows the body to relax while also stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, said Rudzinskaya.

2. Cat-cow pose

"The cat and cow exercise engages the core muscles, which helps stabilize the spine and improve posture," Rudzinskaya said.

MENTAL HEALTH IMPROVES WITHIN 20 SECONDS OF DAILY AFFIRMATIONS, STUDY FINDS: ‘SELF-CARE STRATEGY’

The Pilates instructor said the pose has a calming effect on the nervous system when paired with synchronized breathing — which promotes relaxation.

3. Side plank

Holding a side plank helps with core strength and can align the muscles along your sides and glutes, Rudzinskaya said.

"[It] provides a solid foundation to support your back and improve posture … Combined with mindful breathing, this pose aids in stress release and relaxation while also presenting a symbol of stability and steadiness," she noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Side planks can vary in difficulty level; you can hold your entire body up or place your knees on the ground for an alternative.

4. Superman pose

Lying flat on the floor with your arms above your head and lifting your arms and legs in the air at the same time is considered the superman pose.

Rudzinskaya said the movement "strengthens spinal muscles, promoting better alignment and posture."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "Holding the pose builds back strength, fostering an extended body position — which helps feelings of confidence and self-esteem."

5. Chest stretch

The last pose Rudzinskaya recommended is a chest stretch for those who tend to sit a lot during the day.

"This stretch fixes the hunched posture from sitting a lot, encouraging a more open stance," she said.

She added, "It relieves upper body tension caused by desk work or screen time — promoting relaxation through deeper breaths and an expanded chest."