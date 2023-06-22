Yoga retreats in the United States and around the world for the ultimate unwind

Have you always dreamed of practicing yoga on a beautiful beach?

If feeling the soft sand surrounding your mat or a breeze between trees with the sound of nature surrounding you is most ideal, you should consider a yoga retreat. Uninterrupted time dedicated to you, relaxation and health might just be the perfect getaway.

The United States and other countries around the world are infused with resorts that take yoga to the next level.

Explore open schedules or full retreats and regimented programs. Include friends or family — or venture out yourself and fully immerse into yoga practice.

Get your mind and body back to where you feel strongest with any of the following retreat locations across the globe.

Esalen Institute, California Miraval, multiple U.S. locations Kripalu Center for Yoga, Stockbridge, Massachusetts Yoga Explorers, multiple locations Anamaya, Costa Rica COMO Shambhala Estate, Bali, Indonesia Sanara Tulum, Mexico Ananda in the Himalayas, India Omega Institute, Rhinebeck, New York Big Sky Yoga Retreats, Montana

1. Esalen Institute, California

The Esalen Institute was founded in 1962 and is located in California. If you want a fully unplugged experience, in which an old-school pay phone is the only way to make a call, this retreat is for you.

The retreat includes yoga-based classes, journaling sessions and breath work. In addition to the sessions available to guests, there are also activities to participate in, such as mineral baths and hanging out around the fire pit at night.

The prices for a stay at the Esalen Institute vary depending on the workshop you choose.

2. Miraval, multiple US locations

Miraval has multiple locations throughout the United States. You can visit a Miraval location in Massachusetts, Texas or Arizona.

This resort offers private or group sessions for guests.

3. Kripalu Center for Yoga, Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Kripalu Center for Yoga is another popular location for yoga lovers in the United States, located in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Kripalu offers both daily programs and overnight retreats.

The Kripalu Center includes very personalized experiences for guests. You can choose how to spend your time by participating in yoga classes, healing arts, hiking or kayaking.

Purchase an overnight stay or a day pass and enjoy everything Kripalu has to offer.

4. Yoga Explorers, multiple locations

There are several Yoga Explorers locations around the world. Some popular spots include Mexico, Thailand, India, France and Morocco.

Yoga Explorers hold multi-day retreats that are led by different instructors.

5. Anamaya, Costa Rica

Anamaya is a retreat center and health resort located in Montezuma, Costa Rica.

Anamaya, which means "good health" in Sanskrit, is home to ocean views, gourmet meals, spa services, workshops and excursions.

The seven-day retreat is held at Anamaya and led by a number of teachers. The rates for each of the retreats vary depending on the type of room you book for your stay.

6. COMO Shambhala Estate, Bali, Indonesia

COMO Shambhala is a wellness resort in Bali. Some of the amenities found at this resort include treatment rooms, a sauna, a steam room, excursions and a yoga pavilion.

There are also unique pool experiences, such as natural spring water pools and a vitality pool.

There are multiple room options for stays here including basic rooms, suites, pool villas and large residences that hold larger parties.

Indulge in a water purification ceremony, river rafting, hikes and cooking classes.

7. Sanara Tulum, Mexico

This resort is located right on Tulum beach in Mexico.

Instructors here teach both group classes and private classes. Guests can also choose to participate in a variety of programs.

8. Ananda in the Himalayas, India

This holistic wellness retreat in North India is located on over 100 acres of land.

The retreats available here are unique depending on interest and goals. Most of the retreats have a minimum stay length of seven days but can also stretch to 21 days.

Choose from rejuvenation and immunity, detox and cleansing, mental health and spiritual balance, strength management and fitness, hormonal balance and chronic ailments retreats.

Each of them consists of different classes and wellness experiences throughout your stay.

9. Omega Institute, Rhinebeck, New York

The all-inclusive stay at the Omega Institute includes accommodations, meals, daily classes and more. Workshops, retreats, conferences and professional trainings are often hosted here.

The Omega Institute offers body, mind and spirit, health and healing, creative expression, relationships and family, leadership and work and sustainable living retreat options.

10. Big Sky Yoga Retreats, Montana

This yoga retreat combines country charm and outdoor activities such as horseback riding.