Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

First lady Melania Trump opens White House gardens to all Americans

Spring Garden Tours at the White House represent long tradition

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Travel expert unveils hottest destinations for summer 2025, shares tips to plan the perfect cruise Video

Travel expert unveils hottest destinations for summer 2025, shares tips to plan the perfect cruise

Travel expert Colleen Kelly shares the hottest travel destinations for this summer and provides tips for travelers planning a cruise.

Washington, DC – A time-honored White House tradition has taken place again this April as first lady Melania Trump invited Americans to the White House grounds to view the beautiful gardens in early bloom. Sunday's skies were mostly cloudy with highs near 60F and the sun was peeking through — so the threat of spring showers kept no one away.

Americans lined up early in the morning to view the Trump White House gardens across the South Lawn. 

Previously scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, the tours were rescheduled to Sunday due to "an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all within proximity to public demonstrations planned near the White House," according to a press release. 

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF PUBLIC WHITE HOUSE TOURS

On the tour, visitors can view the flower garden, The Rose Garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, the Kitchen and Cutting Garden, and the Children’s Garden. 

The White House grounds comprise the oldest continually maintained landscape in the U.S. 

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

A general view of the White House Garden Tour in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Americans lined up to enjoy the spring scene.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Currently, there are 33 commemorative plantings.

Nicholas Clemens, director of communications at The Office of the First Lady, told Fox News Digital, "We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of Spring Garden Tours by inviting the public to enjoy the beauty and history of the White House grounds."

Father and son at the public tours of the White House gardens in Washington, D.C.

A young family takes in a spring garden scene at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

"It’s a special opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience the gardens that have been cared for by dedicated staff and enjoyed by generations of first families," he added. 

Placed around the grounds are photos of first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump along with photos of previous first families in the gardens.

With pix of the Trumps, the public tours of the White House garden begin in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are shown in some of the pictures on the White House Garden Tour on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Pictured as well are other first families from years past.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

First lady Melania Trump, shown on election night, Nov. 5, 2024, with her husband, President Donald Trump, is honoring the tradition of the White House Spring Garden Tours. (Alex Brandon / AP)

The tour on Sunday also offered the last chance for the public to view the Southern magnolia tree said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson.

The nation's seventh president served from 1829 to 1837. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

President Trump recently said that the tree is in "terrible condition" and needs to be removed due to the safety hazards it presents.

Close-up of one garden among the public tours of White House garden in Washington, D.C.

The Southern magnolia tree said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson can be seen above, at left, with signage around it. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The Jackson tree was seen propped up with wires on Sunday to ensure the safety of both the building and the visitors. 

During the tour, crowds swarmed "The Beast," snapping photos of the well-known presidential limousine

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

"The Beast" was parked on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The White House partners with the Trust for the National Mall in raising private donations and recruiting volunteers for the tour.

Julie Moore, spokesperson for the Trust for the National Mall, told Fox News Digital that they're honored by the partnership and "help care for the iconic White House Gardens all year long."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"This is a wonderful event that invites visitors to enjoy the beauty and history of the White House gardens," she said, "and to enjoy the work we do to preserve them for the next generation."

More photos of the tour 

See more pictures of the White House Spring Garden Tours from Fox News Digital, below. 

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

Visitors were given a copy of the White House Spring Garden Tour pamphlets with information about the grounds. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

The Kitchen Garden provides locally grown vegetables, fruits and herbs for the first family and White House guests. It was established in 2009.  (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

Visitors on Sunday, April 6, were able to view the White House bee hive. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

Visitors walked through the South Lawn to view the White House gardens. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

A patio area is seen along the White House Spring Garden Tour in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

Public tours of the White House garden begin today in Washington, D.C.

A band played live music on Sunday while visitors walked through the White House gardens and enjoyed the spring scene. (Yuri Gripas for Fox News Digital)

The garden tour is separate from the White House tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The south grounds of the White House will open again to the public for another weekend in the fall, as per usual arrangements. 