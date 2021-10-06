Here's when the first electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup will be revealed

Chevy's electric truck his heading to Las Vegas.

The automaker announced on Wednesday that the first Chevrolet Silverado EV will be unveiled at CES in Sin City on January 5.

The battery-powered full-size pickup will be based on the same platform as the upcoming high performance GMC Hummer EV, but will be aimed at both fleet and retail buyers, similar to the Ford F-150 Lighting that goes on sale next year.

Most of the Silverado EV's details have been kept under wraps, but Chevrolet has confirmed that it will be offered in a version that delivers over 400 miles of driving between charges.

It will also share the Hummer EV's four-wheel-steering system, which can either reduce the turning circle of the truck to that of a compact car by turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels, or allow a vehicle to drive diagonally with all four wheels turning in parallel up to 10 degrees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with the CES announcement, Chevrolet revealed that an "expansive" fixed glass roof will be optional, in contrast to the removable Infinity Roof on the Hummer EV.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUTOMOTIVE NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS