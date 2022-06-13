10 unique Father's Day gifts for new dads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whether you and your husband have welcomed a newborn recently or a son, brother or family friend as a new parent, these gifts are sure to be savored by new fathers.

We’ve got a little something for a range of different fellas – whether he’s a discerning bourbon tippler or a shutterbug who can’t stop snapping pictures of his little one.

Read on and get shopping before Father’s Day 2022 on Sunday, June 19.

Ring Bear Classic Tungsten Ring, $225 with free personalization

Now that your hubby is a dad, he might want a ring a bit sturdier than his wedding band and one that is built to last whether he’s working in the tool shed, or setting up a crib (and one in which he won’t have a panic attack if it gets lost in the shuffle). Enter: This handsome Tungsten ring.

The material is more durable and affordable than gold, and Ring Bear even offers free personalization. Hint: Engrave it with your initials, his, and those of your newborn for an ultra-thoughtful first Father’s Day gift.

FATHER'S DAY 2022: GREAT GIFTS FOR GRANDFATHERS

Drifter Merch Grateful Dad T-Shirt, $20

What’s the only thing cooler than being a new dad? Being a new dad who shows off his great music taste. Spoil a new dad in your inner circle with this crew neck t-shirt he’s sure to adore. Plus, he’ll think of your thoughtfulness every time he wears it.

P.S. For Willie Nelson fans, we also love the "Willie for President" t-shirt ($20).

Recently, $12.99/month

New dads love their little ones. But when it comes to documenting them, they can hardly keep up with their camera roll. That’s why we suggest this app, which creates a personal photo magazine, straight from your iPhone.

FATHER'S DAY GOLF TIPS THAT'LL IMPRESS DAD: PRACTICE THESE 3 STEPS

In just a few seconds, the app preselects the best photos from a camera roll and lays out a special keepsake that gets printed on archival Mohawk paper. Send him a gift certificate, so he can make his own or subscribe to a monthly or quarterly ($14.99) magazine and create one for him yourself to give him on June 19.

Naboso Mind Body Mat, $145

Empower him to look after his own health now that he's looking after a little one. This exercise, stretching and yoga mat bills itself as the first to be made of small nerve proprioceptive material commercially available. It’s designed to improve posture and is sure to serve as a subtle reminder to carve out time to fit in a yoga, stretching or Pilates session whenever he can.

To round out the gift, pair it with Naboso’s Foot Recovery Kit ($90) to pamper his feet and toes.

Off Hours Bourbon The Perfect Gift, $118.97

For the kind of guy that still smiles every time he thinks about coming home from the hospital exhausted after his newborn’s arrival and mixing up a 7 and 7 highball to celebrate, raise the bar with this finely crafted bourbon. The set comes with two bottles of bourbon ripe with notes of vanilla, nutmeg, toasted pecans – plus an "Off Hours" YETI low ball glass to keep his drink cool.

minted. Dopp Kit, $40

New parents need two things: sleep and staying organized. Give your husband or brother a boost with the latter in the form of a personalized dopp kit (get his name, initials, or just "Dad" engraved on the leather tag). He can use it to hold snacks, little toys, sunscreen, or other essentials while he’s out and about. The build also features water-repellent lining and a leather handle.

SOMNOX, $599

Speaking of sleep, go in with a few family members or loved ones this Father’s Day to treat a new dad to the present of better shut-eye. This "snuggleable sleep companion" is a smart sleep device that uses built-in sensors to determine heart rate variability and respiratory rate and then sync up with the user to help them slow their breath down and drift off to dreamland.

It will be a real blessing given all the wake-ups he can expect in the middle of the night when their baby needs them. As one satisfied review put it, "I would recommend the Somnox to anyone who wakes up at night and can't fall back asleep for any reason."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Mari Tome Jewelry Design Inside Out Cufflinks, $195

For a super thoughtful gift, surprise a new dad with silver and gold cufflinks that can be customized with a child's birthstone. The hand-crafted cufflinks come from jewelry artist and designer Maressa Tosto Merwarth and you can search for more like initial cufflinks and sterling silver and cork ones on maritome.com.

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn: The Barbecue Series Gift Set, $32

Snacks are a must when navigating these new frontiers of parenthood. For the barbecue aficionado in your inner circle, delight his taste buds with this sampling of Carolina BBQ, Honey BBQ, Kansas City BBQ and Texas BBQ popcorn. All bundles are gift wrapped and packed with tissue paper, so you might want to order a few extra sets of popcorn in various flavors to have on hand for last-minute gifts.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Cargo Shorts, 8", $27

Adjusting to the demands of a newborn is no easy feat. It also means that comfort will be king. So, let these ultra soft fleece shorts reign supreme.

Dad will love the elastic waistband, side pockets and snap-closure cargo pockets. Plus, the warming fabric is as cozy as can be. With several colors on offer, get him two pairs if you can’t decide between two hues.