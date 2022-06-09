Father's Day golf tips that'll impress dad: Practice these 3 steps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re planning to spend Father’s Day at a golf course, you have a little over a week to practice your skills.

Golf Digest Schools Coach Michael Breed of Connecticut joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday, June 9, to share tips that’ll help golf newbies and hobbyists before they join dad on the course.

The introductory lesson took place on FOX Square, the outdoor plaza and studio space at Fox Corporation’s NYC headquarters.

Here are three quick tips that Breed wants golf learners to know.

Create angles

Breed said setting up a shot is the first thing a golfer should know how to do.

"When we set up, here’s what we do. We create angles, not circles," he explained.

"So, don’t set up and round your back like this. You want to keep your back flat, and then you want to bend where you feel like you’re pushing your rear back out."

"So then, you do that, let your arms hang down, and then you’re going to put a little knee flex," Breed continued.

"Don’t make a lot of bend — just a little knee flex."

Mirror the club

Breed said golfers should be mirroring the direction in which their club goes. This can be done when a golfer turns his or her body into the club’s set direction.

"So, here’s the deal," Breed said. "This is nothing more than a dance."

"Imagine there’s a mirror at the end of this [clubhead], and you’re going to make sure that this mirror always has you in it," he continued.

"So, you’re going to let your body, let your shoulders rotate back in a circular fashion in both directions."

When prepping a shot, Breed said golfers need to keep their eye on the ball, their arms straight and swing all the way back without being afraid.

He also recommends lining up the golf ball in the middle of the clubhead.

Putt like a pro

Putting — trying to get a golf ball into a course cup — follows a similar set of steps, according to Breed.

"Same thing. You’ve got to hold the putter right. It’s a little bit more in the palm of your hand," he explained.

"You’re bending down like this and then all that happens is how far you move the putter back is how far you move it through. So, if it goes back 10 inches, it goes through 10 inches."

Breed said golfers should feel comfortable getting close to the ball and need to aim for the cup.

He added, "All you’re doing is you’re moving this [putter] back to your foot and moving through to your [other] foot."

Golf Digest Schools is a golf instruction academy that was started by Golf Digest magazine.

It offers interactive learning tools, live-streamed shows, on-demand lessons and more.

