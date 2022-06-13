For Father's Day, 21 cool and amazing gift ideas for dad this year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Father's Day comes around every year — and no matter how much time we have beforehand, it’s often really tough trying to figure out what to get dear ol’ dad.

He’s that special guy who lends a helping hand when we need it, provides a shoulder to cry on or just fixes things when they break.

Whatever your dad (or stepdad, or grandfather, or uncle) is to you, he deserves to be honored on Father’s Day.

Here are some great gift ideas (beyond the ubiquitous tube socks or obligatory tie!) for the millions of dads across America.

While all of these won't be right for everyone (and price points do vary), give this list a look — and discover if the right gift for your dad might just be among these ideas.

America the Beautiful Pass

Your dad might love to go sightseeing with the America the Beautiful Annual Pass from the National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands. The pass provides access to over 2,000 federal recreation sites in the U.S., including Arches National Park, Olympic National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and more. $80 at Recreation.gov.

BRAVO SIERRA Grooming Set

Built "with and for" the U.S. military, as the company itself says, BRAVO SIERRA was created to meet the needs of all those who lead active lives. The men's grooming company offers cruelty-free, EWG-approved and military-tested items.

All products are also 100% biodegradable. Consider the deluxe set, which includes deodorant, body wash/shave, hand cream and hair paste, for all of dad's grooming needs. $54 at BravoSierra.com.

Shiner Beer

If your dad likes IPAs and supporting the troops, too, Shiner Beer has the perfect feel-good gift.

He can sip on a 12-pack of Shiner Bock and contribute to the Boot campaign — an organization that raises awareness and funds to help wounded veterans — with every purchase. Shiner donates a portion of sales to the organization through July. $9.99 at Drizly.com.

Chapman Woodworks Handmade Flags

This handmade item is nothing less than a beautiful display of patriotism. Hand-carved wooden flags from Chapman Woodworks NY can be customized to include branches of military service, police, fire or just Old Glory at her finest. $225 and up at Facebook.com/chapman.woodsworks.7.

Nine Line ‘Home of the Brave’ Hoodie

Written originally by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812, "The Star-Spangled Banner" was officially declared the national anthem by Congress in 1931.

Since then, it's become an icon of American resilience, perseverance and exceptionalism.

Veteran-owned brand Nine Line Apparel offers a hoodie emblazoned with these words, so that dad can wear his patriotism proudly on his chest. $42 at NineLineApparel.com.

Naboso Training Mat

Here's a fitness mat that improves balance and coordination during a workout. The Naboso Training mat is designed to stimulate the nerves at the bottom of the feet while dads (or anyone) train to create greater mind and body connection. This allows better movement during and after the workout. $145 at Naboso.com.

Livall Smart Safety Helmet

Put dad’s safety at the forefront with a smart helmet that’ll do it all while he’s on the road or the trails. The Livall (Live + ALL) Smart Safety Bluetooth Helmet is backed by advanced safety features like Brake Warning lights, fall detection and more ensures a more enhanced and safe biking experience. LIVALL helmets are compatible with all cycles, electric bikes, skateboarders and skiers. $149 at JensonUSA.com.

GoPro HERO10

The GoPro HERO10 is a revolutionary action camera for dads looking to capture every second of their surf, hike, mountain bike ride and jog in crisp 5.3K. It offers unbelievable video stabilization thanks to GoPro’s game-changing HyperSmooth 4.0.

Even better, the footage will never be stranded and forgotten on an SD card again: The HERO10 automatically syncs footage to the cloud as soon as you begin charging it. $349 at GoPro.com.

BRUNT Workwear Boots

Work boots he doesn’t have to break in? That's a smart idea. BRUNT Workwear makes the ultimate gift for hard-working dads. These boots are comfortable right out of the box, unlike the competition that takes weeks to wear in. Plus, all styles are 100% waterproof and extremely lightweight. They also come with free laces for life.

BRUNT also offers a 30-day trial, so customers can wear these to work and make sure they like them before they commit. $135 and up, BruntWorkwear.com.

PATET Gaming Set

If game night with his buddies is more his thing, this all-in-one gaming set from PATET includes everything he needs. It includes a variety of games like Texas Hold-em Poker and Roulette, plus a 3-piece Decanter & Tumbler set for an elevated game night experience. $95 at ShopPatet.com.

IiRcade Gaming Center

Imagine dad’s face when a classic arcade game complete with cabinet shows up at his door? iiRcade has over 300 games to choose from and consoles, including Double Dragon and Space Invaders. It’s a blast from the past and a fun addition to any home game or family room. $799 at iircade.com.

Boardies Swim Trunks

Swim brand Boardies from the U.K. has dads covered for the beach or the pool, with fun and printed board shorts, as well as matching boys' styles for a cute "dad and me" matching look. This summer, the company offers a new retro '90s theme "Fresh Prince" print, as well as classic solids, stripes, tie-dye and vibrant tropical prints. $79 at BoardiesApparel.com.

Good Ranchers Gift Set

Whether dad’s a master of the grill or just a carnivore, nothing beats a big box of 100% American meat. Good Ranchers sources beef cuts directly from U.S.-based cattle ranches and farms only.

With different curated gift options, including choice cuts like Wagyu and New York Strip, each box includes hand-trimmed, premium meats and ships directly to his door. Gift packages start at $165 at GoodRanchers.com.

Alaskan Salmon Company Gift Set

For the dad who has always wanted to take that epic Alaskan fishing trip, here's an idea for the best catch for his grill. You can order a Customizable Seafood Box with sushi-grade wild Alaskan salmon, cod and halibut from Alaskan Salmon Company just in time for Father’s Day.

Founded by native Alaskan fisherman Kyle Lee, the brand removes all middlemen in the supply chain to bring the highest quality sushi-grade seafood to families at an approachable price point. Boxes are customizable. Starting at $189 per box at AkSalmonCo.com.

Venchi Gourmet Chocolate Cigars

Maybe he likes the idea of cigars but doesn’t like the smoke? Or perhaps he just has a sweet tooth. This clever gift set looks like the finest box of Cuban cigars — except the cigars are actually gourmet chocolate. The items are presented in the elegant wooden case, so he’ll get 54 gourmet truffle cigars that pair perfectly with his favorite Scotch. $499 at US.Venchi.com.

Rastelli’s Ribeye

This gift allows dad to BYOB (be his own butcher). With Rastelli's 6 lb., 100% Grass-Fed Ribeye Primal, any dad can cut his own ribeye steaks. Each primal yields between 8-12 steaks depending on how they're cut. Include founder and butcher Ray Rastelli Jr.'s favorite knife for an additional $40 to make sure dad has the right tools to play butcher. $189 at Rastellis.com.

BLUEVIEW Pacific Biodegradable Shoes

This is the world’s first biodegradable sneaker. Combining biodegradable materials with comfort and durability, the company offers a game-changing shoe both stylish and sustainable. Every single component of BLUEVIEW’s plant-based shoes biodegrades under aerobic composting conditions, so it will completely break down when exposed to air, moisture and microorganisms in compost. $135 at BLUEVIEWfootwear.com.

Revel Tune Smart Glasses

Sunglasses that double as headphones? Techies will enjoy this double-duty gift. Glasses USA’s innovative Revel Tune audio smart glasses have inconspicuous high-quality speakers built right into the temple arms, featuring an open-ear sound with noise reduction. They can also be customized to accommodate prescription lenses. $138 and up at GlassesUSA.com.

AO Eyewear Aviators

For under $200, here's a pair of aviator sunglasses much like those famously worn by President John F. Kennedy. Founded in 1833 and still made in America, AO Eyewear products have been worn by presidents, pilots, NASA space crews and celebs alike. All styles retail for under $200 and make an amazing gift this Father's Day. $194 at AOeyewear.com

Victrola V1 Premiere Sound System

Does your dad have a collection of vinyl records that are collecting dust? Put those records to good use with the Victrola V1 Premiere Sound System, a first-of-its-kind combo of premium turntable, powerful internal stereo speakers and wireless subwoofer. It offers high-quality listening and the ultimate vinyl experience. $499 at BestBuy.com.

Lit Strength Machine

For the dad who's really serious about a home gym and his workout routine, the LIT strength Machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer and strength trainer; it offers 500+ low impact exercises in an easy-to-store machine. It’s also easy to see why this product has garnered a cult-like following in just two years. $1,750 at LitMethod.com.