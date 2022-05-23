Move Back
Yellowstone National Park: Stunning photos celebrate 150 years of nature and wildlife
Yellowstone National Park is celebrating 150 years! The national park shares wildlife, scenery and opportunity to enjoy nature. Here are gorgeous modern-day photos.
The sun begins to set on the Hayden Valley landscape at Yellowstone State Park.
Bison spotted during sunrise in Lamar Valley at Yellowstone National Park.
Roosevelt Arch north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, in afternoon light in summer.
A bull bison stands atop a mountain in Yellowstone National Park.
A wolf is spotted in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone National Park's entrance with a far-off mountain view.
A grizzly bear fishes in a creek at Yellowstone National Park.
A wolf can be seen in the distance at Yellowstone National Park.
Travelers view Yellowstone National Park thermal features during snowy winter.
Visitors watch bison and their newborns as they cross the road in Yellowstone National Park on June 8, 2021.
Blue skies are seen overhead in Hayden Valley at Yellowstone State Park.
A wolf from the Wapiti Lake pack silhouetted by a nearby hot spring in Yellowstone National Park on Jan. 24, 2018.
Yellowstone Falls — Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone — in Yellowstone National Park, Montana.
A bison spotted in the distance among the widespread Wyoming landscape.
A marmot sits on a rock at Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone River Upper Falls.
A wolf howls on a snowy Yellowstone National Park landscape.
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the U.S. and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, on June 22, 2011.
Cutthroat trout swimming at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Pronghorn antelope are spotted in Yellowstone National Park.
A great gray owl sits atop a branch at Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone National Park landscape with Upper Falls of Yellowstone River in the distance.
A bull elk plays in the snow at Yellowstone National Park.
Senior couple at the summit of Mount Washburn, the highest point in Yellowstone National Park.
An elk calf in Yellowstone National Park poses for the camera.
A cow and calf bison cozy up while roaming Yellowstone National Park.
A black bear roams among the wildflowers in Yellowstone National Park.
