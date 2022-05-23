Go Back
  Published
    27 Images

    Yellowstone National Park: Stunning photos celebrate 150 years of nature and wildlife

    Yellowstone National Park is celebrating 150 years! The national park shares wildlife, scenery and opportunity to enjoy nature. Here are gorgeous modern-day photos.

  The sun begins to set on the Hayden Valley landscape at Yellowstone State Park. 
    The sun begins to set on the Hayden Valley landscape at Yellowstone State Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @Joshmettenphoto
  Bison spotted during sunrise in Lamar Valley at Yellowstone National Park. 
    Bison spotted during sunrise in Lamar Valley at Yellowstone National Park. 
    (Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @Joshmettenphoto)
  • roosevelt arch yellowstone national park
    Roosevelt Arch north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, in afternoon light in summer. 
    Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
  A bull bison stands atop a mountain in Yellowstone National Park. 
    A bull bison stands atop a mountain in Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  • wolf in yellowstone
    A wolf is spotted in Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures
  • Yellowstone national park entrance
    Yellowstone National Park;s entrance with a far-off mountain view.
    iStock
  • grizzly bear fishing yellowstone
    A grizzly bear fishes in a creek at Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  • Wolf in yellowstone park
    A wolf can be seen in the distance at Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  • yellowstone winter landscape
    Travelers view Yellowstone National Park thermal features during snowy winter. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @Joshmettenphoto
  Visitors watch bison and their newborns as they cross the road in Yellowstone National Park on June 8, 2021.
    Visitors watch bison and their newborns as they cross the road in Yellowstone National Park on June 8, 2021.
    Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images
  • hayden valley yellowstone
    Blue skies are seen overhead in Hayden Valley at Yellowstone State Park.
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @Joshmettenphoto
  • Yellowstone Wolf Montana
    A wolf from the Wapiti Lake pack silhouetted by a nearby hot spring in Yellowstone National Park on Jan. 24, 2018.
    Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File
  • yellowstone river grand canyon
    Yellowstone Falls — Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone — in Yellowstone National Park, Montana.
    iStock
  • Bison in Wyoming
    A bison spotted in the distance among the widespread Wyoming landscape. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  • marmot in yellowstone
    A marmot sits on a rock at Yellowstone National Park. 
    (Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto)
  Yellowstone River Upper Falls.
    Yellowstone River Upper Falls. 
    Jen Golotko/Fox News Digital
  • wolf howling yellowstone
    A wolf howls on a snowy Yellowstone National Park landscape.
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the U.S. and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, on June 22, 2011.
    The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the U.S. and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, on June 22, 2011.
    REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo
  • cutthroat trout wyoming
    Cutthroat trout swimming at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @Joshmettenphoto
  • pronghorn antelope in yellowstone
    Pronghorn antelope are spotted in Yellowstone National Park. 
    (Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto)
  • great gray owl yellowstone
    A great gray owl sits atop a branch at Yellowstone National Park.
    (Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto)
  Yellowstone National Park landscape with Upper Falls of Yellowstone River in the distance.
    Yellowstone National Park landscape with Upper Falls of Yellowstone River in the distance.
    Jen Golotko/Fox News Digital
  • bull elk yellowstone national park
    A bull elk plays in the snow at Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  Senior couple at the summit of Mount Washburn, the highest point in Yellowstone National Park.
    Senior couple at the summit of Mount Washburn, the highest point in Yellowstone National Park.
    Getty Images/ Allison Achauer
  • elk calf yellowstone
    An elk calf in Yellowstone National Park poses for the camera. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  • cow and calf bison yellowstone
    A cow and calf bison cozy up while roaming Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
  • black bear yellowstone
    A black bear roams among the wildflowers in Yellowstone National Park. 
    Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/ @joshmettenphoto
