Family reunited with their lost cat 5 years later when she was found in stranger's basement

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Five years after a Maryland family lost their cat, Artemis is back in their lives.

Melissa and Brooke Garci did everything they could to find Artemis, who is an indoor/outdoor cat, after she went missing in 2021, WJZ-TV reported.

Melissa Garci told the news station she canvassed the neighborhood with flyers but to no avail.

Fast-forward five years to when a woman brought in a cat to the Humane Society of Harford County that she said she found in her unfinished basement.

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"Artemis was brought into our shelter by a caring community member," the Humane Society said in a post on Facebook.

The nonprofit said they scan every animal brought in for a microchip as part of standard protocol and found one on the wayward feline.

"We traced her chip with the manufacturer and called the owner. Her owner picked up the phone and was speechless. Artemis had been missing for 5 years!!" the Humane Society wrote, adding, "Tears were shed over this sweet reunion. We are so happy to have brought this family back together again!"

Erin Long of the Humane Society told WJZ: "This woman answered, 'Hello?' And we said we have your cat, and she was unbelieving. And she said, 'Are you sure? My cat has been missing for five years.’"

Brooke Garci told the station she felt like she couldn’t even cry yet when she saw Artemis again, "because I was in disbelief, but when I saw her, I was like, 'Omg, she looks exactly the same.’"

"Her instincts are strong," Brooke added.

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Long said when Artemis first left her kennel she walked over to the Garcis and got on both of their laps.

"It was a beautiful thing," she said.