Eggs Benedict with tender prime rib: Recipe for a delectable Mother's Day brunch

Incorporate prime rib at the brunch table with this amazing recipe that's sure to wow a crowd — whether for Mother’s Day or any gathering with loved ones.

"Eggs Benedict has always been a special brunch recipe in my family, and this prime rib version makes it so much more amazing," said Angela Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer/blogger behind BakeitWithLove.com.

Latimer recommends using medium-rare prime rib leftovers and making them perfect by only lightly heating the beef when making this recipe. (Suggestion: Make the prime rib the night before Mother's Day.)

DELICIOUSLY CHEESY OMELET ROLL WITH HAM IS PERFECT FOR MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH

Get the Eggs Benedict recipe below and top with a sprig of parsley to complete this restaurant-worthy meal.

Grab your favorite garnish, slice up some leftover prime rib and get cooking for the special woman in your life.

Prime Rib Eggs Benedict by Bake It With Love

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

MOTHER'S DAY BREAKFAST PANCAKE RECIPE FROM CELEBRITY CHEF HAS FRUIT FINISH TO MAKE MOM SMILE

Ingredients

For hollandaise sauce

½ cup heavy cream

4 large egg yolks

1½ tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard (optional)

1-2 pinches cayenne pepper (optional)

½ cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 pinch each, salt & pepper (to taste)

For Eggs Benedict

1 tbsp white vinegar

8 large eggs

4 English muffins (split)

MOTHER’S DAY RECIPE FROM CHEF ROBERT IRVINE FEATURES BRUSSELS SPROUTS TO 'FILL YOU UP,' NOT 'WEIGH YOU DOWN'

1 lb prime rib roast (portioned into 2 ounces per English muffin half)

1 tbsp olive oil (extra virgin)

fresh parsley (or chives, chopped)

paprika (to taste)

Directions

Make the hollandaise sauce

Start a water bath by adding about 1-inch of water to a saucepan and placing a stainless steel or glass bowl that fits inside without touching the water. Bring the water to a simmer.

Pour the heavy cream, egg yolks, lemon juice, optional mustard, and optional cayenne pepper into the bowl. Let the mixture cook over the simmering water, whisking constantly, until it is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. It should be at least 160°F (71°C).

Reduce the heat to low. Slowly drizzle the melted butter into the bowl, whisking constantly.

Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the hollandaise to a new dish and cover it to keep it warm. Set aside.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Poach the eggs

Bring 3-4 inches of water and vinegar to a boil in a large frying pan. Crack the eggs one at a time into the boiling water, but no more than 4 eggs at once (you will do 2 batches).

Let the eggs cook until the egg whites are set, but the yolk is still runny (usually 3-4 minutes). Remove the eggs from the water with a slotted spoon and transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining eggs.

Heat prime rib and assemble

Toast English muffins in a toaster or on a baking sheet under the broiler, just until the top is golden-brown.

Slice leftover prime rib into thin strips that will fold easily on top of your English muffins. Heat a skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat with a small drizzle of olive oil until the oil begins to shimmer.

Heat the prime rib portions briefly on each side, about one-minute each, just enough to fully warm the leftover meat.

Lay a slice of prime rib on top of the English muffin half. Then, top the prime rib with a poached egg and season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon hollandaise sauce over the top of each egg. Garnish with fresh parsley or chives and a sprinkle of paprika.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.