Mother’s Day recipe from chef Robert Irvine features brussels sprouts to 'fill you up,' not 'weigh you down'

The annual day to celebrate mothers falls on Sunday, May 12 this year, when millions of Americans honor their moms in unique ways.

For many people, this takes the form of a flower delivery, a kind card or gift, or even a special homecooked meal.

For those inclined to go the cooking route, Florida-based celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a delicious breakfast recipe for Mother’s Day 2024 that includes greens and vitamin-rich eggs.

The popular host of the Food Network’s "Restaurant: Impossible" told Fox News Digital that while some people turn their nose up at the idea of brussels sprouts — this recipe is worth the extra look.

"Most people who don’t love brussels sprouts tell me they find them too hard or dense," he said.

He added, "Shredding them, as we do here, eliminates the issue — leaving nothing behind but flavor and a whole lot of nutrients."

Irvine noted that this healthy breakfast recipe will "fill you up without weighing you down."

Check it out!

Brussels Sprout Hash with Poached Eggs by Chef Robert Irvine

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 potato, cooked through (baked), peeled and medium diced

¼ yellow onion, medium diced

½ red pepper, medium diced

½ yellow pepper, medium diced

4 tablespoons diced bacon

1 lb. brussels sprouts, shredded

½ cup feta cheese

4 poached eggs (crack eggs into boiling water with 3 tablespoons of distilled white vinegar, cook 3-5 minutes and remove with a slotted spoon)

Directions

1. In a medium, 10-inch sauté pan over high heat, add grapeseed oil and potatoes. Allow it to cook for 8 minutes or until potatoes are golden brown.

2. Add onions, red peppers and yellow peppers before cooking for another 10 minutes.

3. Remove mixture from pan and set aside. Over high heat, add bacon and allow it to cook until bacon is crisp.

4. Add shredded brussels sprouts and cook for another 4 minutes.

5. Add home-fry mixture back to the sauté pan. Season it with salt, pepper and crumbled feta cheese.

6. Top with poached egg.

7. Enjoy!