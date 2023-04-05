This Easter, Nashville steps up for Covenant School families, making Easter baskets for every student

Hundreds of people in the Nashville community are coming together to assemble Easter baskets for The Covenant School families following the tragic school shooting that took place at the Christian school on March 27, resulting in the deaths of six innocent people — three children and three adults.

Christy Wright, an author and mom of three, teamed up with a group of mothers and volunteers to help distribute the baskets in hopes to give Covenant families one less thing to worry about.

Wright, whose children attend a nearby school that's affiliated with Covenant, said the initiative kicked off after a local mother reached out to her asking for help assembling an Easter basket for one Covenant family.

SCHOOL SHOOTING IN NASHVILLE: ‘AS A NATION, WE CAN DO BETTER,’ FAITH LEADER INSISTS

"I just had the idea, ‘Why don’t we make Easter baskets for everyone in the school?'" Wright recalled to Fox News Digital.

Nearly 500 Nashville residents came forward to volunteer and give back to those impacted by the tragedy.

NASHVILLE SHOOT: SIX US FAITH LEADERS EXTEND COMFORT IN WAKE OF COVENANT SCHOOL TRAGEDY

Wright created an online form – allowing families to share their children's desires, favorite toys and characters, which is then anonymously sent to a volunteer that will create a basket completely customized for each child.

"The heart behind this idea is so that all of these families are not worried about providing an Easter basket for these kids when they are still attending funerals." — Christy Wright

The identity of each child is confidential, so the volunteers do not know who they are making a basket for.

NASHVILLE COVENANT SCHOOL HEAD OF SCHOOL HAILED AS HERO IN WAKE OF SHOOTING: ‘SHE PROTECTED HER CHILDREN’

"It's a balance of trying to let [Covenant families] know this is available so that they're not stressed and trying to shop for Easter three days before Easter, [and] at the same time respecting their privacy," Wright commented.

Volunteers have also begun to build generic baskets that can be chosen by any family in the Covenant community, Wright noted.

"The heart behind this idea is so that all of these families are not worried about providing an Easter basket for these kids when they are still attending funerals," Wright shared.

HOLY WEEK LEADS THE FAITHFUL TO EASTER SUNDAY: HERE ARE THE SPECIAL DAYS OBSERVED AND WHAT THEY MEAN

Wright sees the volunteer effort as a "practical way to meet needs" for the families involved.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Wright has calculated upwards of 600 baskets have already been delivered to those in the Covenant community.

"Every parent wants to get their child an Easter basket on Easter morning…I just love that it is so practical. It is a practical thing they don't have to worry about," Wright continued.

EASTER BY THE NUMBERS: FACTS ABOUT THE RELIGIOUS HOLIDAY AND SECULAR ACTIVITIES

"The Covenant families are overwhelmed with gratitude that they don't have to worry about this [and] the volunteers are overwhelmed with gratitude that there is a practical way to serve these families," Wright said.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Wright is encouraging the volunteers to "pray over [their] basket before it goes in the hands of that child."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Wright hopes this effort encourages others to "feel permission to go do something."

"When you see a need, don't look around for someone else to fill it. Fill it yourself."