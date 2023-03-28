School shooting in Nashville: 'As a nation, we can do better,' faith leader insists

As the nation grapples with the murders of six innocent lives — three adults and three children — at a shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee, Christian school on Monday, March 27, faith leaders are acknowledging the pain surrounding the tragic event while offering a practical and spiritual path forward.

"It is sorrowful to hear of another school shooting," said Fr. Jeffrey Kirby of South Carolina.

"As a nation, we can do better," Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, also said to Fox News Digital.

"A school should be safe and secure," he continued. "Young minds should feel comfortable and inspired to do great things."

He continued, "Schools should not be places of violence, leading to anxiety and fear."

Fr. Kirby also said, "If we abandon our schools to fear, we rob our young people of their peace and we rob our nation of its future."

He then turned to the lessons of the Bible for deeper context.

"The prophets teach us that we reap what we sow," he emphasized. "It’s pressing that we ask ourselves what we’re sowing as a nation ­— and what we can change for the better, so that we can all reap the joys of peace and harmony."

Fr. Kirby continued, "There is a profound sadness of heart whenever a child dies, especially from violence."

He added, "We pray for the repose of the souls of the children who were taken from us. We pray for the consolation of their families and loved ones."

Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president of the American Family Association in Tupelo, Mississippi, told Fox News Digital that the Christian community at large "grieves with the Nashville families who lost loved ones."

"The love of Christ is needed more than ever before."

He also said that the faith community grieves, too, with all those who have been "intimately impacted" by this "senseless violence."

He added, "In the face of an increasingly irrational and violent culture, the love of Christ is needed more than ever before."

Vitagliano also said, "We at AFA join the millions of Americans who are lifting all those involved in prayer."

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, said that we can "ask God for healing on many levels," referencing Psalm 46:1, which reads, "God is our refuge and our strength, a very present help in trouble."

Bradley continued, "In addition to prayer, we need to evaluate and take action to diminish threats to children in educational settings and beyond."

He said further, "There are practical solutions and improvements in security and protection that we can provide in our nation."

"Young people are hurting and need us to come alongside them."

He also called safety a "primary consideration and goal" for the nation collectively.

Jake Bland, president and CEO of Youth For Christ USA, in Englewood, Colorado, told Fox News Digital via email, "The events that have unfolded in Nashville at the Covenant School are heartbreaking beyond words."

He said, "We are praying. This is one of many violent tragedies that plague our communities across the United States. Young people are hurting and need us to come alongside them."

Said Bland as well, "The youth of today are our future. We are committed to reach young people everywhere with the love, grace and hope of Jesus."