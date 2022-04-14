Easter by the numbers: Facts about the religious holiday and secular activities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This year, Easter will fall on Sunday, April 17. Some will opt to honor holy traditions that honor the Good Shepherd while others will participate in customs that have become a part of pop culture, including egg decorating and hunting, basket gifting and snacking on treats.

Here are a few number-focused facts that’ll widen your knowledge about the holiday and the secular activities associated with it.

1 – Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox.

2 – The earliest recorded Easter celebration occurred in the 2nd century, according to Britannica.

2.38 – There are approximately 2.38 billion practicing Christians around the globe, according to data from World Population Review.

3 – Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day of his crucifixion, Britannica reports.

16 – More than 16 million Easter egg dyeing kits are sold each year, according to WalletHub.

18 – While its origins aren’t clear, the Easter Bunny was already an established tradition by the 18th century, according to History.com. Some historians believe the symbolic Easter animal made its mark in America in the 1700s through German immigrants

National Retail Federation’s Easter 2022 Purchase Predictions 90% candy



88% food



63% gifts



49% clothing



48% decorations

20.8 – The National Retail Federation predicts that U.S. adult consumers will spend $20.8 billion on Easter celebrations. On average, the federation expects each adult consumer to spend approximately $169.79.

21 – Christianity has been adopted as a state religion in about 21 countries, including England, Greece and Iceland, reports World Population Review.

37 – More than one-third – 37% – of Americans plan to attend an Easter Sunday church service, according to WalletHub. In 2021, about 22% of Americans reportedly attended Easter Sunday services online.

57 – Fifty-seven percent of American families plan to make a special Easter dinner, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub’s Most Popular Easter Basket Items Survey 58% chocolate bunnies



48% individually wrapped candy



40% arts and crafts



40% loose chewy candies



39% stuffed bunnies

66 – Sixty-six percent of American parents plan to make Easter baskets with their kids, according to WalletHub.

79 – Seventy-nine percent of American parents plan to decorate Easter eggs with their children, WalletHub reports.

80 – Eighty percent of Americans plan to celebrate Easter in 2022, according to a new survey published by Statista.

83 – About 83% of American Easter celebrants say they plan to participate in an Easter egg hunt, according to WalletHub.

91 – The number of chocolate bunnies sold in the U.S. for Easter celebrations is 91 million, according to WalletHub.

95 – Easter is reportedly celebrated in 95 countries around the world, according to Kwintessential, an international language translation agency.

180 – Americans purchase and decorate about 180 million Easter eggs each year, according to PAAS Easter Eggs – an egg decoration company.

1953 – Peeps, the bird-shaped marshmallow company, made its debut in 1953 and remains a popular Easter basket candy. WalletHub reports that more than 1.5 billion Peeps are consumed each Easter.

9,359.7 – The world’s largest chocolate bunny ever made weighed 9,359.7 pounds, according to Guinness World Records.