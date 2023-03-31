Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Nashville shooting: Funerals scheduled for 6 killed at private Christian school

One student killed in the Nashville school shooting was described as a 'constant beacon of joy'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Funerals have been scheduled for the six people killed at The Covenant School on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police in Nashville say that Audrey Hale, the transgender suspect and former student at the private Christian school, entered the building by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m. on Monday morning and was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

Three school employees were killed: Head of School Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, 61. Three students were also killed, all 9-years-old: Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney.

A funeral for Dieckhaus is scheduled for Friday at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, an obituary states. Funeral attendees are invited to wear pink or other colors considered joyful "in tribute to Evelyn’s light and love of color," the obituary states.

NASHVILLE POLICE RELEASE 911 CALLS FROM SCHOOL SHOOTING: 'PLEASE HURRY'

This undated handout photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Dieckhaus was one of six people killed on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the shooting at the school.

This undated handout photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Dieckhaus was one of six people killed on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the shooting at the school. (Handout via AP)

An obituary for the 9-year-old girl described Evelyn as "a constant beacon of joy" and someone who had a passion for art, music, animals, and loved snuggling with her older sister while on the couch.

"With an unwavering faith in the goodness of others, Evelyn made people feel known, seen, but never judged," states the obituary. "Her adoring family members agree that ‘she was everyone’s safe space.’"

The family of Scruggs will hold a private funeral at Covenant Presbyterian Church, where her father is their lead pastor, on Saturday.

Hallie Scruggs, 9; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; Cynthia Peak, 61. 

Hallie Scruggs, 9; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; Cynthia Peak, 61.  (Fox News)

Members of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church planned to pray the rosary for Hallie and all affected by the school shooting.

A funeral service for Kinney is set for Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church.

NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINE: AUDREY HALE'S 14 MINUTES OF MAYHEM

There will be a visitation for Koonce, who was the head of school, on April 4 at Christ Presbyterian Church and a service will follow on April 5.

This undated image provided by the family of Cynthia Peak, shows Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher at The Covenant School in Nashville. Friends described her as a loving friend and natural teacher. She and five others were killed during a shooting at the school on Monday, March 27, 2023.

This undated image provided by the family of Cynthia Peak, shows Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher at The Covenant School in Nashville. Friends described her as a loving friend and natural teacher. She and five others were killed during a shooting at the school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Family of Cynthia Peak via AP)

A visitation for Peak, who was a substitute teacher, will be held on Saturday morning at Christ Presbyterian Church with a service to follow.

The funeral for Hill is scheduled for April 4 at Stephens Valley Church.

This photo provided by the family of Michael Hill in March 2023 shows Adriene Joy Hill, left, with Michael Hill. Michael Hill was one of six people killed on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn.

This photo provided by the family of Michael Hill in March 2023 shows Adriene Joy Hill, left, with Michael Hill. Michael Hill was one of six people killed on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. (Family photo via AP)

NASHVILLE SHOOTING: FORMER TEAMMATE TOLD SHERIFF'S OFFICE SHE RECEIVED 'VERY WEIRD MESSAGE' FROM SUSPECT

Kinney, who was 9-years-old, played on a youth baseball team with the Reds, according to Steve Cherrico, director of Crieve Hall youth athletics.

Players as well as their families are being encouraged to wear red while in the field and stands. Red ribbons have also been placed on the field where the young child played.

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. 

A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

"We’ve covered everything in red," Cherrico said. "We have put plenty of memory pieces on the ballpark itself."

The Cincinnati Reds said in an Instagram post in honor of Kinney, "Sending all of our love from Cincinnati."

In a Tuesday statement, The Covenant School said that their "community is heartbroken."

A view of the entrance of Covenant School, a Presbyterian school associated with a church after three children and three adults were gunned down in Nashville, Tennessee, United States on March 27, 2023.

A view of the entrance of Covenant School, a Presbyterian school associated with a church after three children and three adults were gunned down in Nashville, Tennessee, United States on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Benjamin Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)


"We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing," said the Covenant School.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

