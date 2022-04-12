10 Easter gifts adults will love

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Easter baskets for kids? Let's treat the grown-ups, too.

Ahead, 10 wonderful Easter gifts for the adult set, whether you want to gift something to a loved one or simply treat yourself.

Runamok Black Jelly Bean Spiced Maple Syrup, $17.95

Come Easter time, some may have a love-hate relationship with the black jelly bean. That’s why the maple syrup maestros at Runamok created this unique condiment as a nod to fans of this "confectionary outsider."

It’s the first release in the brand’s so-called Nostalgia Series, uses only three organic ingredients (maple syrup, anise seed and licorice root) and is just as welcome on pancakes or waffles as it is mixed into cocktails or mocktails.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

John's Crazy Socks Easter Box of 6 Socks, $29.99

For a gift for a special lady in your life (or yourself), this box of women’s socks has six cute pairs featuring Easter-inspired design.

Each box also contains a personalized Easter card signed by John Cronin, a young entrepreneur with Down syndrome who co-founded John's Crazy Socks with his father.

Your purchase will go towards a good cause as the company donates 5% of all their earnings to the Special Olympics and other charities.

EASTER 2022: HOW TO SEND BASKETS OF GOODIES TO KIDS IN HOSPITALS

Hydrangea Candle by Kevin Francis Design, $38

‘Tis the season for fresh flowers. Capture some joy of seasonal blooms even if you’re indoors with this soy wax hydrangea candle that’s hand poured in Atlanta, Georgia.

The clean, leafy scent features fresh herbal notes, finished with a subtle floral perfume and boasts 60-to-70 hours of burn time.

I See Me! Personalized Photo Puzzle, $34.99

Puzzle people, this one’s for you: Upload a favorite picture and I See Me! Will create a 500-piece custom photo puzzle.

It's a fun Easter activity to do on the holiday and makes for a nice keepsake for framing once it’s complete.

Bouquet Box – April Fantasy, $149 (classic) or $169 (deluxe)

Perk up an Easter Sunday tablescape with the thoughtful gift of flowers from this DIY floral arranging kit with an exact number of curated flowers, a reusable vase, custom tools and step-by-step tutorials needed to make a beautiful centerpiece.

While you’re shopping, consider picking up a monthly or seasonal subscription for yourself, too.

Eastern Standard Provisions Co. "Happy Easter" Variety Box, $34.99

Swap the chocolate Easter bunny for this bundle of goodies including a tasty lineup of artisanal soft pretzels and delectable Liège Belgian waffles.

"Jump for Joy Sprinkles," pretzel salt and peanut butter caramel sauce are also included for your enjoyment.

BIDEN ADMIN BRINGING BACK WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL AFTER 2-YEAR COVID-19 HIATUS

Mud Pie Carrot Painted Hand Towel, $11.50

This cotton hand towel has hand-painted details and is the perfect decorative addition to the kitchen this time of year.

To round out the gift, pair it with Mud Pie's Bunny Salt and Pepper Basket Set ($22) or the brand's Bunny Deviled Egg Tray ($40.50) that is accompanied by a carrot-shaped serving fork.

M.C. Candle Co. Carrot Cake Candle, $22

Speaking of carrots, how about some carrot cake? In candle form, that is. This limited-edition scent is fragrant with notes of carrots, cinnamon and warm vanilla and is hand-poured in Arizona.

Featuring up to 70 hours of burn time, this candle comes from a family-owned business which makes 100% soy, eco-friendly, non-toxic candles.

Bonus: A portion of each sale benefits the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to the families of vets, police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Enzo’s Table Organic Eureka Lemon Crush Olive Oil, $19.95

Got a cook on your gifting list? Help them welcome spring with a clean and refreshing scent: lemon.

Infused with organic lemons, this olive oil works wonderfully in salad dressings, drizzled on to roasted veggies, spooned into pesto and more.

Pair it with Enzo's Organic Meyer Lemon Infused Olive Oil for a seasonal duo loved ones can fold into their favorite recipes.

Quotebook Journal, $39.95

During this time of renewal, we love the idea of surprising a loved one with a Quotebook Journal. Using the prompts (Date, Who, Quote, Context), people are empowered to record life’s beautiful or hilarious moments.

Formally launched during the pandemic by high school sweethearts and their three sons, we have a feeling this thoughtful notebook will become a go-to gift for years to come.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS