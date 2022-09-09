Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace after death of Queen Elizabeth II: A 'lasting symbol'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland.

As people gathered around Buckingham Palace to grieve, a beautiful double rainbow appeared in the sky.

"What an inspiring backdrop for a worldwide and difficult time of mourning and loss," Pastor Jesse Bradley, leader of Grace Community Church in the Seattle area of Washington, told Fox News Digital.

Calling Queen Elizabeth II a "gift to all nations," he said that "God also gives us many timely gifts in creation, like double rainbows, that go beyond what humans can plan or manufacture."

The late Queen relied on her Christian faith during the COVID-19 isolation, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Her faith was always a strong part of life for many, many years.

"The Queen wrote her own speeches every Christmas and she always managed to get in there that the person who inspired her was Jesus Christ."

Pastor Bradley said that rainbows are of great significance biblically.

"The rainbow has been a profound spiritual symbol for thousands of years," he noted.

"After the flood, Noah and his family saw a rainbow given to them from God when they were trying to navigate challenging circumstances."

He also said, "The rainbow was one way that God communicated to them that He still has a plan."

"After the trauma and loss of the flood, there is still hope because of God."

Noting that "the rainbow, as described in the Book of Genesis in the Bible, continues to be one way that God communicates to all generations that there will never be another worldwide flood," he said that it was "also a lasting symbol that reminds us to honor God in our daily lives."

The flood came "because of the rebellion of mankind," he said — and the rainbow "directs our hearts to God with an exhortation to not return to sin."

Calling the Queen’s life "one of incredible dignity," he said that she led "so many people to God’s Word and to walk with Jesus."

"She was a thorough Christian," Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon at Christ Church in London, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" this week.

Pastor Bradley said that we have a reminder of future glory in the rainbow — and we have one in Queen Elizabeth II's life.

"The beauty and vibrancy of the colors in a rainbow point us to heaven and remind us that we have a gracious and benevolent Creator who is rich in mercy and worthy of our praise and adoration at all times," he said.

"The Queen’s life, like the double rainbow, directs our attention to the goodness of God."

"The heavens declare the glory of God," he added, quoting Psalm 19:1 from the Bible.