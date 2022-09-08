As Queen Elizabeth II passes, American faith leaders share prayers and sorrow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People all over the world are continuing to share their reactions to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96.

A number of faith leaders across the United States shared their thoughts and remembrances with Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon as the news of the Queen's passing continued to circulate.

Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado, told Fox News Digital on Thursday, "Queen Elizabeth was a bright and shining light of leadership through some of history’s greatest trials."

He added, "Her moral compass was strong and true. She ran her race well all the way to the end."

Said Myers as well, "This is what a well-lived life looks like."

Patti Garibay, national executive director of American Heritage Girls, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, told Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon, "It is with great sympathy that the American Heritage Girls memorializes the passing of Queen Elizabeth."

Garibay added, "Throughout her long life, she modeled strength, leadership and tenacity as she embraced her role and her femininity. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and modeled his love."

"May she rest in the glory of her Lord."

Garibay said as well, "In December 2000 she stated, ‘For me, the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide a framework in which I try to lead my life.’ Beyond the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth served as a role model for every girl, everywhere."

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor, founder of The Ark Torah Study and Coaching Program located in Plantation, Florida, told Fox News Digital via email that Queen Elizabeth II "enjoyed a long and warm relationship with the British Jewish community, many of whom prayed for her well-being weekly."

He also said, "In 2005 she broke royal protocol in order to listen to Holocaust survivors in an unhurried way. Truthfully, her respect that she showed all faiths enriched us all."

"God rewards every human for the good they do," he added.

"May her legacy and contribution to British society always be remembered, and may God bring comfort to all those grieving," he also said.

Lucas Miles, pastor of NFluence Church in South Bend, Indiana, also shared his thoughts on the passing of the Queen.

May "God … grant each of them the strength to lead their nation in righteousness and truth."

"We grieve alongside the Royal Family, and all of England, with the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth," said Miles, who is also on faculty at Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

He added, "Reigning for over 70 years, she wasn’t just the Queen of England, but she was a reminder of class, philanthropy and Christian service to the entire world."

He also told Fox News Digital, "We send our prayers to her family and the citizens of her great nation. We also lift up to the Lord [both] King Charles III and Prime Minister Liz Truss — and we ask for divine wisdom for them both."

"We pray that God would grant each of them the strength to lead their nation in righteousness and truth."