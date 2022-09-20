Retriever mix in California rescued after leg injury is looking for a forever home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An adorable pup in California is looking for a forever home.

Finn, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling-Chesapeake Bay Retriever mix, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles.

The one-and-a-half-year-old retriever was rescued in Maricopa County, Arizona, after he was found with a broken leg.

Finn is now a "sweet young guy" who loves lounging and chewing on toys, the adoption center reports.

Finn is eager to be around people, especially when food is involved.

Since Finn is still recovering from his injury, Best Friends does not recommend that he interacts with other dogs.

The pup is looking for a family that can abide by his customized treatment and recovery plan, while also having the ability to manage his young-dog behaviors, such as jumping and a resistance to taking medication.

The goal for Finn is that he live a life free of any physical restrictions — so Best Friends Animal Society suggests an owner willing to follow a recovery plan to maintain a successful healing from his surgeries.

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers, also known as "Tollers," are affectionate with family and excellent with children, according to the American Kennel Club.

The medium-sized breed is strong, agile and smart, and is recommended for owners who have enough energy to keep them entertained.

Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, or "Chessies," have similar characteristics to Tollers, but sport more independent mannerisms and can measure a few inches taller.

The American Kennel Club considers the powerfully built Chessie a "confident companion and world-class hunting buddy."

For anyone interested in pet adoption, Best Friends Animal Society LA can be reached via email at adoptla@bestfriends.org.