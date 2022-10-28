Snuggly cat is looking for a forever home — Meet 'Baby Blue'

One adorable cat is looking for its "fur-ever home."

Meet Baby Blue. Sweet Baby Blue is a seven-year-old female cat who calls Salt Lake City, Utah, home.

The dilute calico cat was rescued from Magic Valley/Twin Falls Humane Society in Idaho in September 2021.

DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR CAT RESCUED FROM KUWAIT IS UP FOR ADOPTION IN VIRGINIA: ‘BEST COMPANION EVER’

Upon being rescued, Baby Blue was discovered to have eye discharge, dental issues and severe chin acne, Fox News Digital was told.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center took in the distressed cat — and now she's ready for her forever home.

Baby Blue loves to snuggle and is considered a lap kitty by many.

HURRICANE IAN PUSHED THIS ‘SNOW WHITE’ DOG FROM FLORIDA TO NEW JERSEY — NOW SHE NEEDS A HOME

But when it’s time to play, Baby Blue is engaged, the center shared.

She loves interactive toys that keep her engaged.

She also loves to play fetch!

Baby Blue gets along well with most cats but isn’t afraid to show others who's boss.

She's now been with Best Friends for over a year — and is more than ready to find a family that will love her as its own.

GERMAN SHEPHERD MIX NAMED HERCULES NEEDS A HOME: HE'LL ‘STEAL YOUR HEART’

Baby Blue loves to soak in the sun, but has chronic dry eye — also known as Keratoconjunctivitis sicca or KCS.

Her dry eyes can be easily managed with eye drops given twice daily, the center said.

Dilute calico cats are different from regular calico cats; they tend to have a gray coating instead of black.

For more information on adopting Baby Blue, email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and fil out the adoption survey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From there, applicants will be contacted by an adoption team member.