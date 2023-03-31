Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Did a little boy's ghost push a shopping cart into a Texas man's car? He believes so

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Coby Todd, 21, was walking to his car when he passed the shopping cart, which moments later seemingly turned on its own and headed for his vehicle.

Coby Todd, 21, was walking to his car when he passed the shopping cart, which moments later seemingly turned on its own and headed for his vehicle. (SWNS)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Ghostly shopper? – See who or what may have damaged a car. Continue reading…

Fun quiz – How much do you know about April Fools' Day? Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'short questions' – Don't miss a revealing interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" on Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&amp;A with Bill Hemmer!

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" on Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Bill Hemmer! (Fox News)

Baseball ‘father’ – Learn who helped nurture the great game. Continue reading…

Who said that? – Was that a human or AI that took your fast food order? Continue reading…

Kitchen conundrum – Should you wash ground beef before cooking? Continue reading…

Should you wash ground beef before cooking it? This idea was circulating on the internet — see if this is the best move to make for food safety.

Should you wash ground beef before cooking it? This idea was circulating on the internet — see if this is the best move to make for food safety. (iStock)

Closure, finally – WWII airman's remains found, solving a mystery. Continue reading…

Baby, it's you – This mom made a business out of naming little ones. Continue reading…

Human ‘composting’ – See what faith leaders say about this burial trend. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

