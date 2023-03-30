Texas man claims little boy's ghost pushed shopping cart into his car, causing $25K in damage

A Texas man claims a "mischievous child ghost" caused a shopping card to fly at his vehicle — and he says he knows the ghost.

Coby Todd is a 21-year-old from Pottsboro, Texas, who recently went ghost hunting in a nearby town, as SWNS reported.

The next day, he was leaving work at a local supermarket outside Dallas, Texas, when a strange and spooky moment occurred. A shopping cart flew into his car.

TRUCKER RECORDS CREEPY GHOST-LIKE FIGURE ON ARIZONA HIGHWAY WHILE DRIVING ALONG: DASHCAM VIDEO

"When I got in my car and shut the door, I realized the trolley had hit it," he said.

Todd decided to go inside and look at the security footage to see who pushed the cart into his car, he said.

"I thought someone had tossed it at me, but when I got out there was no one there, so I went inside to get the video footage," he continued.

ODDEST HOMES IN AMERICA INCLUDE THE 'SMURF HOUSE' AND ONE THAT'S 'LEGALLY' HAUNTED

When he watched the footage, the cart appeared to be motionless before flipping around and heading straight for Todd’s vehicle, said SWNS.

There was no wind that day, Todd noted, adding that the store itself would have blocked any wind gusts.

Todd has a theory as to what or who pushed the cart into his vehicle.

The day before, while ghost hunting at a home in Frontier Village, Texas, Todd said he sensed a "little boy" spirit, and believes that spirit followed him home — and to the supermarket for work the next day.

OWNER OF 'ONE OF THE MOST HAUNTED HOUSES' DETAILS THE UNSETTLING DISCOVERIES MADE ON THE PROPERTY

"Maybe he was trying to play with me," he said.

The damage to his car wasn’t "playful" to Todd; he said the damage is believed to "be worth around $25,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I just got the car, and it’s my baby … It [the cart] put a big dent in it, and it upset me," he continued.

Todd would love to go back to the ghost hunting house and speak with the boy's spirit, he said, as SWNS reported.

The supermarket worker said his colleagues thought maybe he was talking to the cart itself — and it got mad at him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They didn’t want to think that it was a spirit, so [I] joked about it," he said. "It’s not fake."