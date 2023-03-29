April Fools' Day quiz! Test your knowledge in this fun quiz about the annual day

April Fools' Day is almost here!

How well do you know the history of the annual day of jokes and silliness?

From sticky notes to fake bug pranks and fictitious announcements, the day of comedy is rich with history and speculation.

Try our quiz below!

<section><h2>April Fools' Day quiz! Test your knowledge of this lifestyle quiz about the annual day!</h2> <p></p> <p>How much do you know about April Fools' Day? Try it for yourself here!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">April Fools’ Day falls on April 2nd every year — true or false?</strong></h1> </h2></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">The origin of April Fools’ Day is believed to date back to which of these years?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Some believe April Fools’ Day was created when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian, changing the new year date from April 1 to January 1 — true or false?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">People who failed to remember that the start of the year was January 1 were called "April Fools" — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which country previously celebrated April Fools’ Day with a two-day array of pranks and fake errands?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">It is considered proper etiquette by some to stop April Fools’ jokes by noon on April Fools’ Day — true or false?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Many believed April Fools’ Day began on the first day of which season?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What percentage of American adults find April Fools’ Day to be "annoying," according to a 2021 YouGov America poll?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What percentage of American adults "like" playing pranks on other people, according to a 2021 YouGov America poll?</strong></h1> <ol data-stringify-type="ordered-list" data-indent="1" data-border="0"></ol> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">In the 20th and 21st centuries combined, how many times total will April Fools’ Day have fallen on the same day as Easter Sunday?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Taco Bell pulled an April Fools’ Day prank in 1996 by announcing it purchased which iconic American historical landmark?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1>In a famous April Fools' prank from 1957, the BBC claimed in a segment that which of these foods grew on trees?</h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1>Which American novelist reportedly said of April Fools' Day, "The first of April is the day we remember what we are the other 364 days of the year"?</h1> <div><span style="color:#1d1c1d;font-family:Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size:15px;font-variant-ligatures:common-ligatures;background-color:#f8f8f8;"><br></span></div> </h3></section><section><h3><h1>A now-defunct tabloid once fooled readers into thinking inventor Thomas Edison created a food machine that could turn soil into cereal and water into wine — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr">Which American writer supposedly said this: "The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected"?</h1> </h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our state motto quiz yet? Check it out here!

How about our St. Patrick's Day quiz? Try it here!