Delicious no-churn cake ice cream makes perfect use of leftover slices: Try the recipe

If you've recently hosted a birthday party, don't toss the cake scraps just yet.
"I always love to have my cake and eat it too!" says Elisabeth Mincin, an American recipe developer and food photographer at Waiting for Blancmange who's based in Britain.
"This recipe was created as an idea for using up leftover cake and is a great way to repurpose some store bought cake slices, giving them a whole new life as a fun ice cream," she says.
Save your elbow grease, and get the full recipe below.
No-Churn Cake Ice Cream by Waiting for Blancmange
Makes 8 servings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Freezing: 4 hours
Ingredients
- 2½ cups heavy cream (or double cream)
- ¾ cup condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- leftover cake to taste
Instructions
- Add the cream, condensed milk and vanilla to a large bowl. Using a hand held electric whisk or a standing mixer, whisk together the ingredients until thickened to the consistency of whipped cream.
- Crumble up your cake and add to the cream mixture, folding to incorporate.
- Pour the mixture into a long baking tin or other freezer safe container and place in the freezer until set – usually at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Let sit out of the freezer for about 15 minutes before scooping for the easiest serving!
This original recipe is owned by waitingforblancmange.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.
