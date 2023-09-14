Delicious no-churn cake ice cream makes perfect use of leftover slices: Try the recipe

If you've recently hosted a birthday party, don't toss the cake scraps just yet.

"I always love to have my cake and eat it too!" says Elisabeth Mincin, an American recipe developer and food photographer at Waiting for Blancmange who's based in Britain.

"This recipe was created as an idea for using up leftover cake and is a great way to repurpose some store bought cake slices, giving them a whole new life as a fun ice cream," she says.

'OOEY-GOOEY NO-BAKE S'MORES' IS A PLAY ON A NOSTALGIC TREAT: TRY THE RECIPE

Save your elbow grease, and get the full recipe below.

No-Churn Cake Ice Cream by Waiting for Blancmange

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

KEY LIME PIE WITH 'CREAMY, TART' FILLING IS A NO-BAKE DELIGHT: TRY THE RECIPE

Cook time: 0 minutes

Freezing: 4 hours

Ingredients

2½ cups heavy cream (or double cream)

¾ cup condensed milk

HOW TO MAKE A SPOOKY HALLOWEEN CHARCUTERIE BOARD COMPLETE WITH PROP SKULL

1 teaspoon vanilla

leftover cake to taste

Instructions

Add the cream, condensed milk and vanilla to a large bowl. Using a hand held electric whisk or a standing mixer, whisk together the ingredients until thickened to the consistency of whipped cream. Crumble up your cake and add to the cream mixture, folding to incorporate. Pour the mixture into a long baking tin or other freezer safe container and place in the freezer until set – usually at least 4 hours or overnight. Let sit out of the freezer for about 15 minutes before scooping for the easiest serving!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This original recipe is owned by waitingforblancmange.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.