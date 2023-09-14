Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Delicious no-churn cake ice cream makes perfect use of leftover slices: Try the recipe

Yummy dessert: Try the easy and indulgent recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
If you've recently hosted a birthday party, don't toss the cake scraps just yet.

"I always love to have my cake and eat it too!" says Elisabeth Mincin, an American recipe developer and food photographer at Waiting for Blancmange who's based in Britain.

"This recipe was created as an idea for using up leftover cake and is a great way to repurpose some store bought cake slices, giving them a whole new life as a fun ice cream," she says. 

Save your elbow grease, and get the full recipe below.

No-Churn Cake Ice Cream by Waiting for Blancmange 

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Freezing: 4 hours

leftover cake ice cream

Got cake? Use those leftovers by combining a few simple ingredients and turning it into a delicious ice cream. (Liz Mincin | Waiting for Blancmange)

Ingredients

spreading ice cream in tray

Combine heavy cream, condensed milk and vanilla along with that leftover cake you've been holding onto and make this special treat. (Liz Mincin | Waiting for Blancmange)

Instructions

  1. Add the cream, condensed milk and vanilla to a large bowl. Using a hand held electric whisk or a standing mixer, whisk together the ingredients until thickened to the consistency of whipped cream.
  2. Crumble up your cake and add to the cream mixture, folding to incorporate.
  3. Pour the mixture into a long baking tin or other freezer safe container and place in the freezer until set – usually at least 4 hours or overnight.
  4. Let sit out of the freezer for about 15 minutes before scooping for the easiest serving!

This original recipe is owned by waitingforblancmange.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.