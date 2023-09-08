Key lime pie with 'creamy, tart' filling is a no-bake delight: Try the recipe

For dessert lovers, Key lime pie is always a good idea — especially as folks continue to try and beat the heat.

"This Key lime pie is the perfect refreshing ending to your next summer BBQ or dinner. No hot oven required," said Alyssa Rivers, TheRecipeCritic.com in Utah.

"The crunchy crust is buttery and luscious, and the creamy, tart lime filling is ideal for summer," she added.

"With only a few ingredients you can whip it up in no time. It just needs time to chill."

Bonus: This recipe makes 12 servings.

So there’s plenty to share with a larger group, or extra helpings for you.

Get the full recipe below.

No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe by Alyssa Rivers, TheRecipeCritic.com

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours chill time

Ingredients

Crust

1½ cup graham cracker crumbs

3 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons butter melted

Filling

8 ounces cream cheese softened

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup of Key lime juice

Zest from 2 Key limes

Topping

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Lime zest, optional

Directions:

1. Mix together the graham crumbs, butter and sugar. Press into a 9-inch pie pan and use the bottom of a flat glass or a flat measuring cup to evenly press along the bottom and use your fingers to press evenly along the sides. Set in the fridge until the filling is ready.

2. Whip cream to stiff peaks and set aside.

3. In another bowl, use the paddle attachment to beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, and lime zest and mix using the whisk attachment.

4. Fold in the whipped cream.

5. Pour into the chilled crust and set in the fridge for at least 3 hours, or overnight.

6. Whip the cream and powdered sugar together until medium stiff peaks form. You can use a piping bag and star tip to pipe a design on top, or just spread it across with a spatula. Add fresh lime zest, if desired.

Serve and enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by TheRecipeCritic.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.