LIFESTYLE

Key lime pie with 'creamy, tart' filling is a no-bake delight: Try the recipe

Delicious Key lime pie recipe can be made with less than 10 ingredients

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
For dessert lovers, Key lime pie is always a good idea — especially as folks continue to try and beat the heat.

"This Key lime pie is the perfect refreshing ending to your next summer BBQ or dinner. No hot oven required," said Alyssa Rivers, TheRecipeCritic.com in Utah.

"The crunchy crust is buttery and luscious, and the creamy, tart lime filling is ideal for summer," she added.

"With only a few ingredients you can whip it up in no time. It just needs time to chill."

Bonus: This recipe makes 12 servings.

So there’s plenty to share with a larger group, or extra helpings for you. 

Get the full recipe below.

No-Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe by Alyssa Rivers, TheRecipeCritic.com

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours chill time 

Ingredients

Crust

1½ cup graham cracker crumbs

3 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons butter melted

key lime pie

Beat the heat with this cool and creamy Key lime pie that is sure to please the whole family. (The Recipe Critic)

Filling

8 ounces cream cheese softened

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup of Key lime juice

Zest from 2 Key limes

slice of key lime pie

It takes less than 10 ingredients to make this delicious sweet and tart treat — and it can be enjoyed in a matter of hours. (The Recipe Critic)

Topping

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

Lime zest, optional

    The creamy filling of the Key lime pie is made up of cream cheese, whipping cream, condensed milk and Key limes. (The Recipe Critic)

    Pour the filling into the graham cracker crust, which can be made with three simple ingredients. (The Recipe Critic)

Directions:

1. Mix together the graham crumbs, butter and sugar. Press into a 9-inch pie pan and use the bottom of a flat glass or a flat measuring cup to evenly press along the bottom and use your fingers to press evenly along the sides. Set in the fridge until the filling is ready.

2. Whip cream to stiff peaks and set aside.

3. In another bowl, use the paddle attachment to beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, and lime zest and mix using the whisk attachment.

key lime pie split

Beat the heat with this creamy and cooling Key lime pie recipe that can be whipped up using less than 10 ingredients. Consider serving this dessert at your next potluck event. (The Recipe Critic)

4. Fold in the whipped cream.

5. Pour into the chilled crust and set in the fridge for at least 3 hours, or overnight.

6. Whip the cream and powdered sugar together until medium stiff peaks form. You can use a piping bag and star tip to pipe a design on top, or just spread it across with a spatula. Add fresh lime zest, if desired.

Serve and enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by TheRecipeCritic.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.