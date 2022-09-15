Orange angel food cake: Try this easy dessert recipe

If you're in the mood to make dessert, impress your palate with this super simple recipe.

"This Orange Angel Food Cake is the easiest and most delicious cake mix hack ever — and you only need two ingredients: Angel food cake mix and a can of mandarin oranges!" said Cara Lanz of MidwesternHomeLife.com.

2-Ingredient Orange Angel Food Cake, Midwestern HomeLife

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 box angel food cake mix

1 15 oz. can mandarin oranges in water

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Move the middle oven rack to the bottom so there is plenty of room for your angel food cake pan.

2. Add one box angel food cake mix and one 15 oz. can of mandarin oranges in water to a large mixing bowl. Do not drain the oranges or add any water according to the cake mix instructions.

3. Beat with a stand or hand mixer for 30 seconds on low speed until cake ingredients are combined, then on medium speed for 1 minute, until batter is light and fluffy.

4. Pour batter into an ungreased angel food cake tube pan. Run a knife through the cake batter to remove any air bubbles.

5. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake the cake according to package instructions. The cake is done when the top is dark golden brown and has dry cracks on top of the cake.

6. Remove from the oven and immediately turn the cake pan upside down. Let the cake cool completely for 1 ½ to 2 hours.

7. Serve with fresh fruit and whipped ricotta or whipped cream.

This original recipe is owned by midwesternhomelife.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.