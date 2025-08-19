Expand / Collapse search
Cutting this food could nearly double weight loss, plus ancient writings about Moses discovered

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Ultra-processed foods can include packaged snacks, frozen meals and even some items marketed as healthy.

Ultra-processed foods can include packaged snacks, frozen meals and even some items marketed as healthy.

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

CUT IT OUT: A new study shows ditching ultra-processed foods nearly doubled weight loss in overweight adults.

CARVED IN STONE: Ancient inscriptions could be the oldest written mention of Moses, predating the Bible.

WORTH THE SQUEEZE: The FDA proposes lowering the minimum sugar content in pasteurized orange juice, which experts say won't have an impact on quality.

Man and woman looking at orange juice label at grocery store, shopping cart in front of them and juices on shelves in background

Pasteurized orange juice could be changing, but American consumers likely won't be able to taste the difference. (iStock)

SITTING STRAIGHT – Create an ergonomic workspace with the right chairs and desks to boost your productivity and reduce the risk of injuries. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)



