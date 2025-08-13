Orange juice sugar cuts proposed by FDA to help citrus growers: What it means for you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing an update to a decades-old orange juice rule that could give American citrus growers a boost — with little to no change in the taste of the popular breakfast staple, experts say.

For the first time since 1963, the agency wants to lower the minimum sugar content required in pasteurized orange juice.

The proposal, announced on Aug. 6, would drop the required Brix level — a measure of dissolved solids, mostly natural sugars — from 10.5% to 10%. The shift aligns with the natural Brix levels now present in American oranges and corresponds to about 1 gram less of sugar per 8-ounce serving, from 18 grams to 17 grams, per the FDA.

FRUIT AND VEGETABLE COATINGS ON GROCERY-STORE PRODUCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT: 'KNOW WHAT WE'RE EATING'

The change stems from a 2022 petition by the Florida Citrus Processors Association and Florida Citrus Mutual in which they said the average Brix level of Florida oranges was 9.7 in 2022–23.

The current standard was established in 1963 when Florida oranges averaged 11.8 Brix.

Severe weather and citrus greening disease have lowered Brix levels in fruit, forcing producers to import sweeter juice – often from Mexico and Brazil – to blend with theirs in order to meet federal standards, according to the FDA.

"For years, we've been wasting beautiful American oranges simply due to an outdated regulation, while relying on a high volume of imports," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in a statement.

The change would reduce dependency on imports, potentially saving orange producers more than $50 million annually, the agency estimated.

AMERICA'S DAIRY FARMERS AND ICE CREAM PRODUCERS AGREE TO QUIT USING ARTIFICIAL COLORS

Growers could still make higher Brix juice if supplies allow, according to the FDA.

Uncle Matt's Organic, which makes a variety of juices, lemonades and iced teas, will not be lowering its Brix levels, co-founder Susan McLean said.

"Uncle Matt's Organic orange juice contains no added sugar," she told Fox News Digital. "The naturally occurring sugar content comes directly from the fruit itself, and our Brix is consistently above 11.8, which is well above the minimum threshold."

But the Florida-based company supports the FDA's proposal.

'FOOD IS MEDICINE' MOVEMENT MAY BE KEY TO REVERSING HEALTH DECLINE: HERE'S WHAT TO EAT

"The update will allow struggling growers to market their fruit more effectively without compromising transparency or food safety," McLean said.

The move is part of the FDA's review of over 250 Standards of Identity (SOIs), federally defined rules that spell out what certain foods must contain, and sometimes how they are made, in order to be marketed under a specific name.

"The agency is working to ensure its rules are science-based, relevant and responsive to today's food supply and consumer needs," the FDA said in a statement.

A public comment period on the proposed rule is open until Nov. 4. The FDA is also seeking feedback on whether to lower the Brix level further.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, which has long supported the Brix adjustment, said the industry is not advocating for eliminating standards.

"We support science-based updates that reflect current growing conditions, while protecting Florida oranges, our growers and the future of Florida orange juice," Shepp told Fox News Digital.

"These standards are created in a spirit of honesty, so that consumers know exactly what they are getting from properly labeled products."

Bryan Quoc Le, a California food scientist and author of the book "150 Food Science Questions Answered," told Fox News Digital the change in sugar content will not greatly alter the overall composition of the orange juice.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"There may be very minor changes in flavor profile, fiber content and other components that come along with orange juice, but ultimately this will not be particularly noticeable from either a health or an industry standpoint," he added.

The public health impact would be minimal, agreed Dr. Michael Ednie, a Florida-based doctor who is also a registered dietitian.

"Orange juice has been criticized for its sugar content because drinking lots of sugary beverages – including fruit juices – can increase risks of health problems, like diabetes and tooth decay," Ednie told Fox News Digital.

Nutrition guidelines already recommend drinking fruit juice in moderation, he noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, the main message for public health stays the same: Orange juice is best enjoyed in reasonable amounts as part of a balanced diet."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA for comment.