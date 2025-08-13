Upgrade your home office with these ergonomic desks and chairs

Upgrade your workspace with ergonomic furniture designed for your health. Unlike traditional furniture, ergonomic chairs and desks are highly adjustable, promoting good posture and reducing strain. An ergonomic chair offers lumbar support and adjustable armrests to prevent pain, while a height-adjustable desk lets you switch between sitting and standing.

This setup improves comfort, reduces injury risk and boosts productivity, making it a smart investment in your well-being. Scroll down to shop ergonomic chairs and desks.

When choosing a chair, remember that the most critical factor is how it feels to you. Check for important features like adjustable lumbar support, seat height, seat depth and adjustable armrests. These will help you customize the chair to fit your body.

Original price: $1,880

The Herman Miller Aeron Chair is known for its iconic design and excellent support. The chair features breathable Pellicle mesh material, which helps with airflow and reduces heat buildup. The chair's PostureFit SL system supports both the sacrum and lumbar region, helping to maintain a healthy spinal curve. The Harmonic 2 Tilt mechanism enables a smooth recline and even features a forward tilt to support leaning tasks. It comes in three sizes to fit a range of body types and is backed by a 12-year warranty.

The Leap is a highly versatile chair featuring LiveBack technology, which flexes to support your spine as you move. It's lauded for its exceptional back support and a wide range of adjustments, including four-way arms. The chair also offers outstanding adjustability, including customizable lumbar support and four-dimensional armrests, allowing for a highly personalized and comfortable fit. This focus on dynamic support and fine-tuned adjustments helps reduce strain.

The Fern features a unique leaf-like backrest that strikes a balance between softness and robust lumbar support. The chair's design is intuitive, adapting to your movements without constant adjustments, while still offering a wide range of customizable settings. Aesthetically, its clean lines and soft edges give it a less "corporate" look, helping it blend into a home environment. The Fern's soft-edged seat is also ideal for people who like to shift positions or sit cross-legged.

Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro is known for its high adjustability, including highly adjustable armrests and a comfortable, well-padded seat. It has 14 points of adjustment, including five-dimensional armrests and a forward tilt, which are typically found on much more expensive chairs. The chair is also made with high-quality materials and is available in different fabric options.

The Haworth Soji chair offers extensive ergonomic features, including highly adjustable lumbar support, optional forward tilt and 4D armrests that make it highly customizable to fit you just right. The chair is constructed with durable materials, comes with a robust 12-year warranty and features a clean, professional aesthetic.

The Meditation Chair Plus from Latitude Run is designed for cross-legged sitting. The chair features an adjustable, crescent-shaped backrest for lumbar support and a stool that allows you to sit cross-legged, kneel or adopt other comfortable positions while working.

Original price: $269.99

The Ticova Ergonomic Chair boasts a range of premium ergonomic features, including height- and depth-adjustable lumbar support, 3D adjustable armrests and a highly adjustable headrest. The chair also has a breathable mesh back and a durable metal base.

Original price: $159.99

The SIHOO M18 Ergonomic Office Chair is known for its adjustable lumbar support and plush cushioning. It features dynamic, multi-way adjustable lumbar support, an adjustable headrest and a reclining function with tension control. The chair also features 2D adjustable armrests, a breathable mesh back and a high-density seat cushion.

A height-adjustable or "standing" desk is the most ergonomic option, as it allows you to easily switch between sitting and standing throughout the day, which is crucial for health and productivity.

The Herman Miller Jarvis desk is a classic in the standing desk world. It features a powerful, quiet dual-motor system that provides a wide height range and a high weight capacity of 350 lbs.

The Branch Duo standing desk is a great option for a home office, with a sturdy build, quiet motor and a 10-year warranty. Its frameless structure offers a modern look and more legroom, while its smart control paddle includes a built-in reminder system to help you alternate between sitting and standing.

Original price: $499.99

The FlexiSpot E7 is consistently praised for its stability and build quality. It features a powerful dual-motor system, a high weight capacity and a 15-year warranty, making it a reliable and durable option for both home and traditional office use.

Original price: $129.99

The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk features unique storage solutions, including built-in drawers and a two-tier desktop that doubles as a monitor riser. The desk also features programmable height presets and a quiet electric motor.