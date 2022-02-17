'Custard toast' is the new viral breakfast food trend: Try the recipes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Move over avocados, toast fans have moved over to custard.

"Custard toast" recipes have taken over TikTok with millions of social media users crossing digital paths with the breakfast dish, which includes, bread, yogurt, egg, fruit and optional sweeteners or spices.

Foodies and chefs have been sharing their spin on the toast trend that the #custardtoast hashtag on TikTok has been seen more than 26.8 million times, as of Thursday, Feb. 17.

"The original recipe is hard to source because so many people have made it by now," said My Nguyen, a TikTok-verified content creator.

Nguyen, who runs the food blog Myhealthydish.com, told Fox News Digital, that she makes custard toast on days when she wants to have a "healthier breakfast option" in place of pancakes or French toast.

When Nguyen makes her custard toast recipe, she blends Greek yogurt, one egg, cinnamon and agave together with a whisk to make her custard. She then spreads the custard over slice bread and sprinkles frozen mixed berries before baking the toast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.

"Custard toast is a complete meal with complex carbs if you choose a whole grain bread, protein and fat from the Greek yogurt and eggs and micronutrients and antioxidants from the berries," Nguyen said. "The drizzle of maple syrup or agave slightly sweetens it up so you have all the pleasure points of sweet and savory."

Social media users have popularized the dairy-based toast trend enough that Google search engine queries for custard toast and yogurt toast have peaked since late January, according to data collected by Google Trends.

Deeper insights from the search analytics database show that custard toast has been highly searched for in Oregon and Washington while yogurt toast has been highly searched for in Virginia and Massachusetts.

"I think people love the novelty of the yogurt custard toast because you only need a few staple ingredients to make it and the sum is greater than the parts," content creator Yumna Jawad told Fox News Digital. "We’re taking basic items like yogurt, eggs and bread and turning them into something that looks like a European pastry."

Jawad, who is the founder and CEO of Feel Good Foodie – a digital food media company, shared her original yogurt toast recipe on Jan. 18, which has surpassed 1.3 million views.

In her video, Jawad made her yogurt toast recipe (now renamed custard yogurt toast on FeelGoodFoodie.net) with whole milk yogurt, an egg, cinnamon, honey, a thick bread slice and strawberries.

Jawad says the toast can be made in an over or air fryer and can be paired with fruit zests, syrups, sugars, flavored flakes, nut butters, chocolate, vanilla extract and spices like nutmeg. Fruits and dairy-based yogurts aren’t requirements, so Jawad encourages home chefs to adjust their custard yogurt toast recipes to their diet and preference.

"[Custard yogurt toast] is easy, sweet and offers a great source of protein from the egg and yogurt," Jawad told Fox News Digital.