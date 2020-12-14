‘Jarcuterie’ food trend puts spin on charcuterie boards

Move over charcuterie boards, there’s a new aesthetically pleasing food trend in town.

“Jarcuterie” is the latest spin on the popular food arrangement craze that’s taken over social media, and it’s all thanks to one creative small business in Northwest Arkansas.

Noble Graze began offering charcuterie boards in jar form in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the phenomenon has become a viral trend, the company’s owner Suzanne Billings told Fox News.

“I came up with the jarcuterie concept when the demands for single serve options just keep increasing as Covid cases [keeps] increasing. Customers wanted the charcuterie board details but in individual servings for social distancing best practices,” she explained. “I had done grazing cones but needed something more unique and practical but still visually appealing. Jarcuterie was the perfect fit!”

The first use of the #jarcuterie hashtag on Instagram was used by Billings in July. Though, she made sure to give her friend Emily McGhee credit for coming up with the punny name and proceeded to use it for marketing purposes after receiving her friend’s blessing.

“After my first post, it just took off and inspired others to create their own take on it,” Billings told Fox News. “It’s been done all over the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and even Singapore and Egypt! It’s been so fun to start a trend and watch it spread!”

Since then, jarcuterie spreads have been shared on highly visual social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok in addition to several food blogs.

A jarcuterie spread can include all the typical finger food options that are found in charcuterie boards, including fruits, vegetables, cheese and cured meat. Or you can opt for a dessert-based one if you have a sweet tooth.

The trend is currently at its peak in search engines, according to data from Google Trends. The last two times the food trend experienced moderate spikes were in August and September, shortly after Noble Graze began tagging its jarcuterie posts with the unique name.