Viral three-ingedient crème brûlée recipe is a 'love at first bite' you can make at home

A viral TikTok video has shown crème brûlée fans that they can make the dessert at home with three ingredients.

Montreal-based food content creator Antony Khoury shared the easy recipe on Jan. 23, to his TikTok account, which is cleverly named "I am not a chef." The video has already surpassed 15 million views on the video-sharing all.

All you need to make three-ingredient crème brûlée in vanilla bean ice cream, eggs and melted sugar.

"I am not the creator of this recipe, and I don't know who actually came up with it," Khoury told Fox News Digital. "I was in a brainstorming session for videos with my brother, and he told me he had made the recipe couple of months prior. I thought it would be a great idea to put out there, and it did great."

Khoury combines liquefied ice cream scoops and cracked eggs in a bowl on a one-to-one ratio and whisks the contents together before pouring the crème brûlée mixture into ramekin dishes. He then places the dishes into a water-filled cake pan and bakes the desserts in an oven set at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. When the crème brûlée is done baking, it can be placed in a fridge for two hours.

Separate from the crème brûlée mixture, Khoury melts granulated sugar in a pan, which can be done with or without water. Ideally, this step should be done after the crème brûlée has been cooled.

"The sugar should be hot when poured or else it would harden when cold," Khoury told Fox. "You can also sprinkle sugar on top and torch it."

Once the caramelized crust has reached your desired crisp level, the three-ingredient crème brûlée can be served.

While crème brûlée isn’t Khoury’s favorite dessert, he still described the recipe’s taste as "love at first bite."

Thousands of TikTok users have expressed their delight at finding an easy crème brûlée recipe under Khoury’s post, which has received more than 3.9 million likes.

"Where has this been my whole cooking life," one TikTok user wrote. "The number of fails I’ve had trying to make this. Must try this now!"

"What have you done?? Now I can have creme brulee whenever I want it," another user joked. "I'm not ready for this kind of power."

Crème brûlée is a burnt cream dessert that has been in existence for centuries. France, England and Spain all claim to be the country where the dessert was first made, but French chef Francois Massialot is credited for the first printed crème brûlée, which was published in his 1691 cookbook "Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois."

To see more of Khoury’s creations, you can follow him @iamnotachef on TikTok or @iamn0tachef on Instagram.