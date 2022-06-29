Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?

Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe.

"The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.

(FYI: "Prawns" are the word used for prawns and shrimp in the U.K.)

Creamy Prawn Pasta by Cooking Gorgeous/Ayla Clulee

Makes: 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

About 1 pound fettuccine or linguine pasta

1 tablespoon salt (to add to water to cook the pasta)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium banana shallot (finely chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 ½ cups button or chestnut mushrooms (sliced)

½ cup brandy or dry white wine

2 cups cherry tomatoes (cut in halves)

1 red chili (optional) (finely chopped)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ ounces mascarpone cheese

10 ounces heavy cream

1 pound tiger shrimp (peeled, deveined and cut in half lengthwise)

3.5 ounces Parmesan (grated)

1 tablespoon parsley (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon dill (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Put a large pan on high heat with enough water to cook pasta and add 1 tablespoon of salt.

2. Cook the pasta following the instructions on the packaging.

3. Start making the sauce while the pasta is cooking.

4. Put a wok or a large non-stick skillet on medium to low heat and melt the butter.

5. Add the shrimp and sauté for a minute, just until they turn pink. If you cook any longer than that, they will shrink and get a rubbery texture. Remove them to a plate and set them aside.

6. Add olive oil to the pan and sauté the shallots along with the garlic.

7. When the shallots are softened, add the mushrooms and sauté for a few minutes.

8. Add the brandy or dry white wine and reduce until it’s totally evaporated.

9. Add cherry tomatoes, chili and freshly ground black pepper, cook for 5 minutes until the tomatoes are softened.

10. Stir in the mascarpone cheese until nicely combined then add the heavy cream.

11. Add some pasta water (approximately 100 ml) and let it simmer for 5-6 minutes until the creamy mixture is thick enough to cover the back of a spoon.

12. Add the cooked shrimp and the Parmesan, check the seasoning and add some salt if needed.

13. Add the herbs and stir until nicely combined, drain the cooked pasta and add it to your sauce.

14. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.

