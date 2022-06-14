Mediterranean sheet pan shrimp and veggies: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Allow us to introduce you to your new sheet pan dinner that recipe developer Abby Cooper of StemandSpoon.com calls a "fresh and lighter take on shrimp scampi with linguine."

So what can your taste buds expect? "Juicy shrimp and fresh vegetables cook together in under 30 minutes to create a healthy and flavorful meal, loaded with Kalamata olives, feta and extra lemon and garlic," says Cooper.

To keep the prep time to a minimum, Cooper recommends purchasing wild shrimp that are already peeled and deveined, if you can find them.

"Also keep in mind that smoked paprika, feta and the olives each add an element of salt to the recipe so adjust the amounts according to your own taste preferences (and add extra salt at the end, if needed)," she says.

Mediterranean Sheet Pan Shrimp and Veggies by Abby Cooper of StemandSpoon.com

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 large lemon

4 teaspoons minced garlic

½ small shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 medium zucchini, spiralized

1 cup Tuscan kale, chopped

⅓ cup Kalamata olives

⅓ cup crumbled feta

2-3 tablespoons chopped parsley

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 °F.

2. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil and butter. Cut the lemon in half and juice one half. Add the lemon juice to the oil and butter. Add the minced garlic, shallot, oregano, basil, paprika and black pepper. Mix the marinade well.

3. Place the shrimp in a medium bowl. Spoon half of the marinade over the shrimp (reserve the other half) and toss to coat them evenly. Let the shrimp marinate for 10 minutes.

4. Place the zucchini noodles on the sheet pan and pour the reserved marinade over them.

5. Cut the other half of the lemon into rounds and set them on top of the zucchini noodles. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast for 3 minutes.

6. After the shrimp have marinated for 10 minutes, mix the kale and olives with the shrimp, coating them in the marinade.

7. Remove the sheet pan from the oven. Spoon the shrimp/kale mixture onto the pan in an even layer. Make sure the shrimp are spread out and touching the pan directly. Discard any excess marinade leftover in the bowl.

8. Sprinkle the feta on top of the shrimp and veggies. Return the pan to the oven and roast for 5-8 minutes or until the shrimp are done.

9. Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle the chopped parsley and red pepper flakes (optional) on top.

This original recipe is owned by stemandspoon.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

