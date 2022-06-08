15-minute shrimp tacos with slaw: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s taco time.

"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.

STEAK AND ASPARAGUS STIR-FRY THAT’S ON THE TABLE IN 20 MINUTES: TRY THE RECIPE

"Grill or pan-fry your shrimp then set up a taco bar with all your favorites including guacamole, pico de gallo, brown rice, or beans and have your guests top their taco how they like," she suggests.

CHEESY CHICKEN LASAGNA STUFFED SHELLS ARE GOOEY PERFECTION: TRY THE RECIPE

15-Minute Shrimp Tacos with Slaw from iFOODreal.com

Makes 9 tacos

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Shrimp Tacos:

1 lb raw shrimp peeled & deveined (tails on if preferred)

1 tbsp taco seasoning

1 tsp garlic powder

14 oz bag slaw or 3 cups shredded cabbage

½ small bunch cilantro finely chopped

Avocado oil for frying

Ground black pepper to taste

9 corn tortillas

Guacamole, optional

5-INGREDIENT SAINT LOUIS GRILLED RIBS FROM ‘DR. BBQ’: TRY THE RECIPE

Shrimp Taco Sauce:

½ cup plain yogurt 2%+ fat

¼ cup mayo (avocado oil mayo is a nice option)

Juice of 1 lime

½ tsp taco seasoning

¼ tsp salt

Pinch of cayenne

Ground black pepper to taste

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, add shrimp, 1 tbsp taco seasoning, garlic powder and pepper. Stir and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, add yogurt, mayo, lime juice, taco seasoning, cayenne and black pepper. Stir and set aside.

3. Preheat a large ceramic non-stick skillet on high heat and add shrimp. Cook until pink on the bottom, flip and cook until no longer gray. For more char, flip once and press on shrimp with spatula. Or you can grill shrimp on a silicone grill mat on high heat.

4. In a large bowl, add slaw, cilantro, salt, and almost all the sauce, reserving some for drizzling on tacos. Stir gently.

5. To assemble tacos, warm tortillas in a cast iron skillet on high heat for 10 seconds per side and pressing on with a spatula.

6. Fill each tortilla with 3-4 shrimp, some slaw and drizzle with sauce. Serve immediately, with guacamole if you’d like.

This original recipe is owned by iFOODreal.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER