Bow tie pasta recipe with fresh lemon, basil, garlic — delicious!

Need an easy pasta dinner during the week? No need to stress with this no-frills recipe.

A simple bow tie pasta incorporated with fresh lemons, fresh basil, butter and Parmesan cheese is a winner as a main course or as a side dish.

Pair this lemon pasta with baked salmon, grilled chicken or your favorite protein.

You can also sauté vegetables like fresh green beans, broccoli, kale or spinach for a healthy side.

Regardless of the variation, this simple and bright dish will become a family favorite and a regular in the weeknight dinner rotation.

Simply lemon-tastic!

Ingredients

1 box bow tie pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice from fresh lemons

4 cloves garlic minced

½ cup of basil finely chopped

6 tablespoons of unsalted butter

⅓ cup Parmesan cheese shavings

Salt and pepper to taste

(serves 6)

Instructions

1. Add one tablespoon of salt to a large pot of water and bring to a boil on high heat.

2. Cook pasta al dente according to the pasta instructions; reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.

3. Drain pasta. Place the pasta into a bowl.

4. Next, add olive oil, garlic, basil, and lemon zest to a large skillet on medium heat; cook until garlic is transparent.

5. Add butter to the mixture, lemon juice and the reserved pasta water.

6. Take the mixture and add it to the bowl with the pasta. Add Parmesan cheese and coat the pasta thoroughly.

7. Salt and pepper to taste.

8. Serve immediately. Enjoy!